Walleye, Red Wings agree to 3-year affiliation extension

Aug. 12—The Toledo Walleye have extended their affiliation agreement with the Detroit Red Wings.

The latest affiliate agreement, which was announced on Thursday, is a three-year extension.

Toledo's ECHL organization has been affiliated with Detroit's NHL organization since re-entering the league in 2009. The Walleye also will remain connected with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

Toledo will once again develop the Red Wings' prospects while serving as Detroit's Double-A affiliate in the ECHL. The Walleye will exchange players with the Griffins, the Red Wings' Triple-A affiliate.

Walleye executive vice president and general manager Neil Neukam said Toledo is looking forward to continuing to be a part of the rich history of Red Wings hockey.

"We are humbled to be able to extend this partnership between our organizations for another three years," Neukam said. "It's a testament to the dedication of the Walleye coaching, support staff, and front office, as well as the great fanbase in Toledo. We look forward to continuing our pursuit of the Kelly Cup and helping develop players for the next level."

The 2021-22 season will mark the 12th year of partnership between the clubs and extends the affiliation through at least the 2023-24 season.

Red Wings assistant general manager Ryan Martin, who makes frequent trips to the Huntington Center to scout and speak with the organization's young prospects, said the Walleye make an ideal partner for the NHL organization.

"We've had a number of prospects for the Red Wings and Griffins who were able to jump-start their professional careers in Toledo and playing in front of a passionate fanbase and an organization committed to winning have been crucial in their development," Martin said. "Both the hockey and business staffs are among the best in all of minor-league sports. We're looking forward to seeing Toledo return to the ice this fall to continue their quest for a Kelly Cup championship."

Detroit was previously affiliated with the ECHL's Toledo Storm from 1991 to 1999 and 2000 to 2007.

A total of 19 players have gone on to play at least one game in the NHL after playing with the Toledo Walleye, including 10 players who have gone on to play with the Detroit Red Wings: Jared Coreau, Jake Chelios, Martin Frk, Kaden Fulcher, Luke Glendening, Nick Jensen, Brian Lashoff, Tom McCollum, Petr Mrazek, and Andrej Nestrasil.

After opting out of the 2020-21 season, the Walleye open this season at Kalamazoo on Saturday, Oct. 23. The home opener is set for Saturday, Nov. 6.

Tickets for opening weekend are on sale now and tickets for the entire regular season go on sale this Friday. For more info go to ToledoWalleye.com.

First Published August 12, 2021, 3:18pm