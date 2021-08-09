Walley, Duncan competing like 'a bunch of dogs' in MSU camp

Aug. 8—STARKVILLE — When it comes time for the safeties and corners to line up for one-on-one reps against receivers at Mississippi State football practice, it's all but guaranteed Jaden Walley and Collin Duncan are eyeing each other.

Duncan, a junior safety, said following practice Saturday he and Walley have been matched up on each one-on-one rep since last season.

When they line up, they make sure to capitalize on what Mike Leach stresses the most in practice: competition.

"We talk right before every single one-one-one," Duncan said. "We say, 'We're gonna keep each other healthy, but we're gonna go at it like a bunch of dogs.'"

The results of this approach show.

When Walley, who was named to the All-SEC freshman squad last season, spoke to reporters just before Duncan he made sure to note the progress he's seen.

Few people can know that better than the guy lined up across from him again and again.

"All our safeties (make things difficult)," Walley said. "But Collin Duncan is probably the most improved that I've seen, personally, and one that I've dealt with all the time."

If the coaching cliché of iron sharpens iron is true, then Walley should get some credit for the strides Duncan has made.

Duncan is rarely going to matchup with a receiver in games who is better than Walley. If he can find ways to compete with Walley throughout the offseason, then translating that against a less talented receiver should give Duncan an edge.

"I feel like he's one of the best, if not the best, (receivers) in the SEC," Duncan said. "When you get that type of caliber of a player and you've got to go up against him head-on-head every day in this heat, you have no choice but to show up and get better."

Since Duncan knows him best, he can give a warning to the rest of the SEC secondaries.

"His contested catches are unlike I've seen," Duncan said. "I've been in perfect coverage many of times and he'll catch it one-handed off the ground. He'll jump up and tap it to himself. He just does a lot of things that people wouldn't do — contest catches, good routes."

Story continues

The two share in common the fact they enter this season in a second season under a new system. While Walley adjusts to Leach's Air Raid offense, Duncan is learning Zach Arnett's defense.

Duncan noted Walley's ability to find holes in the defense at practice, which gives Duncan the chance to learn from those mistakes — and vise versa.

It helps the two of them improve, but it also sets the tone for a competitive approach through the grind of fall camp which should be an example for others on the roster — a core of the culture Leach is hoping to implement at MSU.