Wallenpaupack Area falls to Wilkes Barre in Week 3 high school football

HAWLEY — For more than three quarters Friday night, Wallenpaupack Area and Wilkes Barre Area were locked in a Week 3 football battle that seemed destined to go right down to the wire.

The homestanding Buckhorns used big plays from Drew Kiesendahl, Dylan Podrazil and Jake Holbert to forge an early lead. However, the Wolfpack retaliated, thanks to stellar performances by Howie Shiner, Jake Howe and Jovan Goodwin.

In the end, a late scoring blitz proved to be the difference. Wilkes Barre tallied a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to seal the deal on a 27-10 victory.

"We definitely didn't play our best football game tonight," said veteran head coach Dr. Mark Watson. "This is a game we probably should have won, but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. Tomorrow we'll look at the film, figure out what we did wrong and get right back to work."

This marks Paupack's first loss of the Lackawanna Football Conference season. The Buckhorns are now 2-1 on the year and staring down a date with perennial powerhouse Delaware Valley next weekend. That Division I contest will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. in Milford.

Thunder and lightning

Senior wideout Jake Holbert (17) hauls in a long pass from quarterback Drew Kiesendahl during Week 3 Lackawanna Football Conference action against Wilkes Barre.

The start of Friday night's crossover battle between Paupack and Wilkes Barre was delayed for more than an hour by a potent thunderstorm.

Officials ordered players and coaches into their locker rooms, while fans were moved inside the high school gymnasium until it was deemed safe to return. Once the all-clear signal was given, the Buckhorns wasted no time putting pressure on the visiting Wolfpack.

Paupack dominated the early portion of the game and finally broke the scoring ice via a 42-yard field goal from senior Gannon Decker.

The teams then traded touchdowns, the Buckhorns' coming on a long drive that culminated with a three-yard TD scamper by Dylan Podrazil with 1:01 left in the first half. The senior tailback eclipsed the 100-yard mark for a third consecutive game and now has a team-best five touchdowns.

The highlight of Paupack's scoring drive came courtesy of Kiesendahl and Holbert, who connected on an electrifying 47-yard pass deep into enemy territory.

Wolfpack battles back

Senior tailback Dylan Podrazil of Paupack powers his way to a short gain versus Wilkes Barre Area in Week 3 LFC action.

Wilkes Barre came out with guns blazing in the third quarter as Howe re-energized the Wolfpack aerial assault.

The big-armed sophomore hooked up with freshman receiver Rajan Watson on a three-yard scoring toss. Senior Bobby DeLescavage made a scintillating one-handed grab for the two-point conversion, giving the visitors a 14-10 advantage.

It was a lead the Wolfpack would never relinquish as Paupack began self-destructing due to penalties, mental mistakes and turnovers.

"There are some things we really need to clean up," Dr. Watson admitted. "We are 2-1, but we're coming into the meat of our schedule. If we play like this, we don't stand a chance against teams like Delaware Valley, Scranton Prep and Abington Heights."

Wilkes Barre tallied two late touchdowns, one on a short run by Shine and another via a 13-yard strike from Howe to Goodwin.

With the win, the Wolfpack improved their overall record to 1-2 on the year.

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Mistakes doom Wallenpaupack in Week 3 football vs. Wilkes Barre