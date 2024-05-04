Wallace in joint third as teen Kim fades away

Wallace is aiming for his second PGA Tour career win [Getty Images]

England’s Matt Wallace is two shots off the lead going into the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas.

Wallace, who shot a third-round 67, is alongside American Ben Kohles on 17 under with Canadian Taylor Pendrith setting the pace at the head of the field on 19 under.

Pendrith, who is seeking his first PGA Tour title win, made back-to-back eagles at the fifth and sixth holes to move into contention.

He holds a one shot lead over American Jake Knapp, who recovered from a wayward tee shot to make a 16-foot birdie putt and post a 67.

English teenager Kris Kim is back on eight under after a third round of 70.

The 16-year-old amateur is the youngest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour since 2015.