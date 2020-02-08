Wallace fastest in second Daytona 500 practice; Keselowski wrecks
About eight minutes into the session, Keselowski side-swiped a fence barricade by the exit gate of the garage and did extensive damage to the right-side of his No. 2 Ford. Keselowski said he was caught off-guard by a car slowing in front of him.
Brad Keselowski hits fence going out for 2nd practice @NASCAR @bobpockrass pic.twitter.com/AiCTTjF4nB
— ray morneau (@rayrocks98) February 8, 2020
Keselowski never completed a lap in the session before bringing his No. 2 car back to the garage, where his team worked feverishly on repairing it so he did not have to move to a backup car.
Wallace ended up leading the session with a lap at 196.172 mph. Cole Custer was second (196.108 mph) and John Hunter Nemechek was third (196.039 mph). Alex Bowman was fourth and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Chase Elliott, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer.
Although there were some cars drafting, more drivers elected to do single-car runs in the second session in preparation for Sunday’s qualifying.
Read Also:
Ty Dillon leads first Daytona 500 practice, topping 203mph
1
43
Chevrolet
7
45.878
196.172
2
41
Ford
6
45.893
0.015
0.015
196.108
3
38
Ford
9
45.909
0.031
0.016
196.040
4
88
Chevrolet
13
46.133
0.255
0.224
195.088
5
48
Chevrolet
1
46.193
0.315
0.060
194.835
6
9
Chevrolet
3
46.316
0.438
0.123
194.317
7
24
Chevrolet
3
46.332
0.454
0.016
194.250
8
11
Toyota
3
46.356
0.478
0.024
194.150
9
47
Chevrolet
2
46.362
0.484
0.006
194.124
10
14
Ford
5
46.431
0.553
0.069
193.836
11
8
Chevrolet
7
46.476
0.598
0.045
193.648
12
4
Ford
3
46.507
0.629
0.031
193.519
13
95
Toyota
5
46.508
0.630
0.001
193.515
14
18
Toyota
3
46.515
0.637
0.007
193.486
15
20
Toyota
5
46.547
0.669
0.032
193.353
16
10
Ford
3
46.592
0.714
0.045
193.166
17
19
Toyota
6
46.646
0.768
0.054
192.943
18
21
Ford
3
46.697
0.819
0.051
192.732
19
1
Chevrolet
3
46.752
0.874
0.055
192.505
20
34
Ford
5
46.784
0.906
0.032
192.373
21
6
Ford
5
46.789
0.911
0.005
192.353
22
37
Chevrolet
5
46.906
1.028
0.117
191.873
23
17
Ford
5
46.909
1.031
0.003
191.861
24
13
Chevrolet
3
46.938
1.060
0.029
191.742
25
22
Ford
7
46.942
1.064
0.004
191.726
26
42
Chevrolet
15
47.121
1.243
0.179
190.998
27
62
Chevrolet
3
47.121
1.243
0.000
190.998
28
16
Chevrolet
3
47.142
1.264
0.021
190.913
29
36
Ford
3
47.217
1.339
0.075
190.609
30
27
Chevrolet
3
47.259
1.381
0.042
190.440
31
77
Chevrolet
6
47.299
1.421
0.040
190.279
32
12
Ford
9
47.305
1.427
0.006
190.255
33
3
Chevrolet
9
47.353
1.475
0.048
190.062
34
66
Ford
7
47.653
1.775
0.300
188.865
35
49
Toyota
7
47.673
1.795
0.020
188.786
36
32
Ford
5
48.058
2.180
0.385
187.274
37
96
Toyota
3
48.319
2.441
0.261
186.262
38
00
Chevrolet
3
48.836
2.958
0.517
184.290
39
52
Ford
2
48.985
3.107
0.149
183.730
40
51
Chevrolet
2
49.107
3.229
0.122
183.273
41
54
Ford
1
50.082
4.204
0.975
179.705
42
2
Ford