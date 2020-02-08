Wallace fastest in second Daytona 500 practice; Keselowski wrecks

Jim Utter
Motorsport

About eight minutes into the session, Keselowski side-swiped a fence barricade by the exit gate of the garage and did extensive damage to the right-side of his No. 2 Ford. Keselowski said he was caught off-guard by a car slowing in front of him.

Keselowski never completed a lap in the session before bringing his No. 2 car back to the garage, where his team worked feverishly on repairing it so he did not have to move to a backup car.

Wallace ended up leading the session with a lap at 196.172 mph. Cole Custer was second (196.108 mph) and John Hunter Nemechek was third (196.039 mph). Alex Bowman was fourth and Jimmie Johnson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Chase Elliott, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer.

Although there were some cars drafting, more drivers elected to do single-car runs in the second session in preparation for Sunday’s qualifying.

1

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

7

45.878

 

 

196.172

2

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

6

45.893

0.015

0.015

196.108

3

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

9

45.909

0.031

0.016

196.040

4

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

13

46.133

0.255

0.224

195.088

5

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

1

46.193

0.315

0.060

194.835

6

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

3

46.316

0.438

0.123

194.317

7

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

3

46.332

0.454

0.016

194.250

8

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

3

46.356

0.478

0.024

194.150

9

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

2

46.362

0.484

0.006

194.124

10

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

5

46.431

0.553

0.069

193.836

11

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

7

46.476

0.598

0.045

193.648

12

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

3

46.507

0.629

0.031

193.519

13

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

5

46.508

0.630

0.001

193.515

14

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

3

46.515

0.637

0.007

193.486

15

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

5

46.547

0.669

0.032

193.353

16

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

3

46.592

0.714

0.045

193.166

17

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

6

46.646

0.768

0.054

192.943

18

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

3

46.697

0.819

0.051

192.732

19

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

3

46.752

0.874

0.055

192.505

20

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

5

46.784

0.906

0.032

192.373

21

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman

 

Ford

5

46.789

0.911

0.005

192.353

22

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

5

46.906

1.028

0.117

191.873

23

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

5

46.909

1.031

0.003

191.861

24

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

3

46.938

1.060

0.029

191.742

25

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

7

46.942

1.064

0.004

191.726

26

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

15

47.121

1.243

0.179

190.998

27

62

United States
United States

 Brendan Gaughan

 

Chevrolet

3

47.121

1.243

0.000

190.998

28

16

United States
United States

 Justin Haley

 

Chevrolet

3

47.142

1.264

0.021

190.913

29

36

United States
United States

 David Ragan

 

Ford

3

47.217

1.339

0.075

190.609

30

27

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson

 

Chevrolet

3

47.259

1.381

0.042

190.440

31

77

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Chevrolet

6

47.299

1.421

0.040

190.279

32

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

9

47.305

1.427

0.006

190.255

33

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

9

47.353

1.475

0.048

190.062

34

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

 

Ford

7

47.653

1.775

0.300

188.865

35

49

United States
United States

 Chad Finchum

 

Toyota

7

47.673

1.795

0.020

188.786

36

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

5

48.058

2.180

0.385

187.274

37

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

 

Toyota

3

48.319

2.441

0.261

186.262

38

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

 

Chevrolet

3

48.836

2.958

0.517

184.290

39

52

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod

 

Ford

2

48.985

3.107

0.149

183.730

40

51

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

 

Chevrolet

2

49.107

3.229

0.122

183.273

41

54

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

 

Ford

1

50.082

4.204

0.975

179.705

42

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

 

 

 

 

 

