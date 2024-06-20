Wallaby lock Rodda joins second division Provence

Izack Rodda (L) made his Test debut in 2017 (Patrick HAMILTON)

Australia second-row Izack Rodda will join Provence for next season, the ambitious French second-tier club announced on Thursday.

Rodda, 27, made the last of his 34 Wallabies appearances in November 2022.

The Western Force second row missed last year's Rugby World Cup through injury and returns to France after a season with Lyon in 2020/2021.

"I'm super excited to be coming to France and joining Provence for the upcoming season.

"I'm keen to meet my new team-mates but especially the fans," he added.

Provence have also signed Rodda's fellow Wallaby in back-rower Ned Hanigan, ex-Wales centre George North and former France fly-half Jules Plisson as they aim for Top 14 promotion.

The southerners finished top of the second-tier ProD2 last season but failed to be promoted as they were beaten in the semi-finals by Grenoble.

Former France head coach Philippe Saint-Andre will take over as Provence's director of rugby for the 2025-2026 campaign.

ProD2 will welcome a host of other foreign stars next season including former England back-rower Courtney Lawes and South African fly-half Curwin Bosch at Brive as well as ex-England winger Jonny May at Soyaux-Angouleme.

