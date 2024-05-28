New wall at Suplizio Field to improve player safety

New wall at Suplizio Field to improve player safety

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Junior College World Series Committee installed a new outfield wall at Suplizio Field to improve player safety.

JUCO officials say the previous wooden outfield wall was installed in 2010. The new outfield wall is a chain link fence with six inches of padding. JUCO Tournament Chairman Jamie Hamilton told WesternSlopeNow the project cost $240,000.

The JUCO Committee fundraised part of the $240,000 and the other part was provided by the Parks Improvement Advisory Board.

The new outfield wall was installed earlier this May.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.