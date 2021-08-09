Wall Street investment banks cut China forecasts

Marc Jones
·1 min read
Lujiazui financial district during sunset in Pudong, Shanghai

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley all cut their China growth forecasts on Monday after the country reported lower than expected import and export numbers and on concerns that the resurgent coronavirus would crimp economic activity.

JPMorgan reduced its quarter-on-quarter growth estimate for the third quarter to 2.0% from 4.3% and trimmed its full-year forecast to 8.9% from 9.1%.

Morgan Stanley lowered its quarterly growth forecast to 1.6% from while Goldman cut its estimate to 2.3% from 5.8% and to 8.3% versus 8.6% for the full year.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by David Goodman)

Recommended Stories

  • Industry Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Revenue Forecasts

    G1 Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTHX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Alibaba fires manager accused of sexual assault; state media lambastes handling

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday said it has fired a manager accused of sexual assault and promised policies to prevent sexual harassment - action blasted by state media as coming only after the accuser went public. On Saturday, a female employee posted an 11-page account on Alibaba's intranet saying her manager and a client sexually assaulted her, and that superiors and human resources had not taken the matter seriously in the five days since reporting it. The manager, at grocery delivery unit City Retail, said he was involved in "intimate acts" when the employee was inebriated and "has been fired and will never be rehired," Chief Executive Daniel Zhang said in an intranet memo seen by Reuters and later made public.

  • Highly Vaccinated States Keep Worst Covid-19 Outcomes in Check as Delta Spreads, WSJ Analysis Shows

    The Delta variant has driven up U.S. Covid-19 cases, but hospitalizations and deaths have risen more slowly in areas with more vaccinations, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • Who Is Aliko Dangote?

    Who Is Aliko Dangote? Dangote, the richest person in Africa, turned a local commodities trading business into a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 4 Stocks That Represent Potential Bargains

    These companies' valuations are more compelling than peers

  • Roku's Business Is Booming in All the Right Places

    The media-streaming tech expert's operations are getting more lucrative while also reaching a larger market. That's a great combination of business trends.

  • CryptoPunk NFT Prices Jump Up 50% in Seven Days

    The rush on CryptoPunk non-fungible tokens (NFTs) skyrocketed this week with daily trading volumes in the tens of millions of dollars.

  • Apple Has Been Quietly Building a Digital Ad Business. Here Are the Numbers.

    A Bernstein analysts looks at the components of the computer giant’s stealth move into digital advertising—a key part of its broader services strategy. A billion here, a billion there really adds up over time.

  • Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

    "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The latest offer represents a premium of approximately 10 pence per share to a rival offer of 155 pence a share by U.S.-based Carlyle Group announced on Friday. Carlyle offered to buy Vectura for about 958 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

  • Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

    Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports. In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura. Carlyle now has offered to buy Vectura for about $1.3 billion. Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165 pence per share for Vectura after Carlyle offered 155 pence. On Friday, Vectura said that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • Should You Buy This Tech Stock on the Verge of Breaking Out?

    The 5G smartphone market is a big catalyst for a tech company that's been delivering impressive results recently.

  • Three Old-School Companies That Could Outperform New-Tech Upstarts

    Here's why three Fools believe GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS), despite operating in stodgy, old industries, are likely to outperform the market over time. Lou Whiteman (GXO Logistics): The explosive growth in online shopping has created a number of new retail titans, including Amazon and Shopify, and it has also put more of an emphasis on inventory management, warehousing, shipping, and managing returns. GXO is well-positioned to take on that burden for retailers, and it should be a huge beneficiary of the continued growth in e-commerce.

  • eBay Earnings: What to Watch

    Investors have high expectations heading into eBay's (NASDAQ: EBAY) earnings report in just a few days. The online marketplace benefited from an ideal selling environment in the last year that helped it gain millions of new buyers and sellers on its platform. Wall Street responded to the good news by lifting eBay's stock over 30% since just the start of 2021.