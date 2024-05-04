Wall Street to host Orlando Magic Game 7 watch party, Cinco de Mayo block party

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be a busy Sunday in downtown Orlando!

Not only is it Cinco de Mayo, but the Orlando Magic will be playing in Game 7 of Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers – and both are big reasons to party in the City Beautiful.

"It's about to be the craziest Cinco ever," Wall Street operating partner Mike Wites told FOX 35.

Wites confirmed that both a Cinco de Mayo block party and Orlando Magic watch party will take over the venue space on Sunday afternoon.

All Wall Street venues will open at noon ahead of the 1 p.m. tip-off. There will be no cover during the game. The watch party is an all-ages, family-friendly event.

No Cinco de Mayo drink specials will be available during the game.

When the game ends, the Cinco de Mayo festivities begin. A $5 general admission cover charge will be implemented for all Wall Street venues, and so will the holiday's drink specials. The party goes until 2 a.m.