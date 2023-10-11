Wall of Smoke Rises From Wildfire in Argentina's Cordoba Province

Nearly 1,000 firefighters battled a wildfire raging in central Argentina on Tuesday, October 10, prompting evacuations from the city of Villa Carlos Paz in Cordoba province.

Local media reported the fire erupted on the morning of October 9 in the Punilla department of Cordoba province, west of Villa Carlos Paz. High temperatures and gusty winds caused the blaze to spread quickly.

According to the municipality of Villa Carlos Paz, more than 20 families were evacuated from the Altos Del Valle neighborhood.

Local police detained a man suspected of starting the fire, the governor of Cordoba Province, Juan Schiaretti, said.

This footage by Instagram user Coqui Prucca shows thick plumes of smoke rising near the city of Villa Carlos Paz on Tuesday, October 10.

Prucca told Storyful that the images were filmed from his apartment window. “Thank goodness a brief rain came last night and calmed down much of the fires,” he added.

No casualties were reported, though a “large number” of houses were destroyed, local media said. Credit: Coqui Prucca via Storyful