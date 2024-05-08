Wall’s Matt Steen puts pen to paper signing with Hardin-Simmons Baseball

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It’s signing season once again, and another Wall Hawk is putting pen to paper, signing with Hardin-Simmons University.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, over at Wall High School, Hawks Middle Infielder, Matt Steen, signed on the dotted line to continue his academic and athletic career at the next level, as he signed with Hardin-Simmons University over in Abilene.

Steen is excited for this next chapter of his life, getting to play ball and experience the college life, but for now, his focus returns to bringing home a state title for the Hawk baseball program, who advanced to the Area round this past weekend.

“Well, my dream since a little little boy was to play baseball for as long as I possibly could. So being able to go and play college baseball now, it’s taken a little stress off my shoulders, and it kind of takes me back to how I felt when I was a little kid, just being happy, playing the game,” said Future HSU Cowboy, Matt Steen. “Pretty much the overall experience. I’ve got a good friend who’s going there and playing baseball as well. Shout out Brady Bennett and so we’re going to go up there and have fun. “

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.