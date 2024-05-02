Wall Lady Hawks will face Iowa Park in Area Round of playoffs on Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Lady Hawks will take on Iowa Park in the Area Round of the 2024 playoffs after defeating Blanco in a close contest, 12-9.

The Lady Hawks will look to slow down a tough Iowa Park group who comes in at 19-13-1 overall and fresh off a Bi-District championship win over Breckenridge.

“They just stay together as a team, and they’re super positive. They’re always uplifting everybody, and they just have each other’s backs and I think we have a chance to go as far as they want to if they keep having each other’s backs and just keep swinging it,” said head coach Allyson Seider.

“We’ve just had to face a lot of challenges this year. I played with these girls, whether I’ve been in high school or middle school, and it’s just fun to like for all the hard work that we put in to finally be worth it. To finally get that golden glove and just to kind of prove everybody wrong, because a lot of people were doubting us, and it just felt good to like to be on top,” said Lady Hawks sophomore catcher Emery Harper.

The Lady Hawks will begin their series with Iowa Park beginning on Friday, May 3rd.

“We are so incredibly excited and fired up. We’re definitely ready to go compete, have good games and hopefully pull out a win,” said Lady Hawks senior second base Jamy Halliburton.

