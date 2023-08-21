Wall high school football aims to run over opponents in 2023 with throw back offense

Wall's football program returned to form last year after moving down to Class 3A Division II, which followed an eight-year run in Division I.

In 2021, before the district realignment, the Hawks finished 5-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Wall played in the same district as Jim Ned, which walloped the Hawks at home 37-20. One year later, Jim Ned traveled back down to Wall and was shutout 3-0, which sparked a 10-game winning streak taking Wall all the way to the regional final. Wall turned back into a powerhouse and comes into the 2023 season ranked No. 6 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football for Class 3A Division II football teams.

The change did not happen overnight, but in one year Wall turned itself from a middling program, struggling to make the playoffs, into one of the best Class 3A teams. The turnaround can be attributed to longtime head coach Houston Guy who hired Craig Slaughter as defensive coordinator. Wall's 4-2-5 defense, going into its second year under Slaughter, held district opponents to 17 total points last year and shut out Idalou in the area round of the playoffs. The Hawk's defense carried the team through most of their tougher matchups last year like the 3-0 win against Jim Ned, a 14-6 win over Mason and a 10-7 win against district rival Early.

For this year's Wall squad to go further, Guy's unorthodox flexbone offense will need to make the same strides the defense did last year.

The flexbone

The flexbone offense is a throwback to offensive schemes high schools and colleges ran from the '80s to early 2000s, where running the football was prioritized over passing. Most modern high school and college offenses focus on passing through various versions of the spread or Air Raid offenses made popular by Hal Mumme and the late Mike Leach.

Guy's offense is a zag when the rest of high school football is zigging.

"There's very few teams that run the ball from under center and most of the teams have gone to the spread," Guy said. "So it gives us an advantage, as far as (other teams) don't see it often and they only get three days to prepare for it."

"There's a lot of components to our offense," senior fullback Nathan Pepper said. "Our offense is pretty difficult for defenses to set up for, and we have so many different things we can run out of it."

Running the football from under center is the core principle of the Wall offense. In most situations, Wall can run the ball from under center using the triple-option — which features the quarterback, fullback, running back or wide receiver receiving the ball via a handoff or pitch in the backfield. This style of offense gives Wall better opportunities to get the ball to playmakers like Pepper, who finished last season with 1,065 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns rushing. Typically, most teams do not roster a fullback, but in the Hawk offense, that is a featured player.

"We're gonna run the ball and we're gonna hang our hat on that," Guy said. "We want to preach to our kids that no matter what (the other team) does defensively, we'll always be able to fall back on that."

Running this system relies on having a good offensive line that plays smart football, Guy said. Last year, Wall had four of its five starting offensive linemen make the all-district team, including senior guard Lee Brake, who is the lone returning starter this season.

"This is not a dumb man's game," Guy said. "You gotta be pretty smart and we've got some intelligent kids and that allows us to do a lot of different things with them."

Expanding the offense

Last year, however, the offense was one-dimensional and struggled to throw the ball even in the few opportunities the Hawks tried. Guy does not want his offense to be put in a box this year, though. With the maturation of junior quarterback Gunnar Dillard, Guy wants to expand the offense.

"If (Dillard) comes into the season where he left off, and where we think he should be, the passing game will develop," Guy said. "Throughout the season he needs to be one of those guys that we can lean on. ... But he's a kid I think we can start building on."

While Dillard continues to improve, and the passing game starts to evolve for the Hawks, Guy still knows how to win football games. And when in doubt, he can always turn back to what made them great.

"All that extra stuff — the throwing and passing stuff — that's kind of the icing on the cake,” he said. “If that doesn't work we're going to go back to what we hang our hats on, and we're going to live and die by that."

Players to watch

Schedule

Week 1 | Eastland Mavericks | Home

Week 2 | Cisco Loboes | Away

Week 3 | Jim Ned (Tuscola) | Away

Week 4 | Peaster Greyhounds | Home

Week 5 | OPEN

Week 6 | Mason Punchers | Away

Week 7 | San Angelo Grape Creek Eagles | Away

Week 8 | Ballinger Bearcats | Away

Week 9 | TLCA San Angelo Eagles | Home

Week 10 | Early Longhorns | Away

Week 11 | Brady Bulldogs | Home

*Opponents in bold are district games

