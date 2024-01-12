Wall football coach Houston Guy announces departure from program after 17 years

Wall head football coach Houston Guy announced to his team Thursday that he will not return to the program next year after leading the team for the past 17 years, according to a report from Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

In a text message to the Standard-Times, Guy said he would announce the move at a later time. And according to the original report from DCTF, he plans to continue coaching but wanted to take a year away to enjoy watching his son play in his senior season. The announcement comes days after Wall's athletic director, Jeremy Williams, retired.

His departure comes after leading the Hawks to an 11-3 record and a Class 3-A Division II Regional final matchup against Canadian.

Over his 17 years as head coach, he posted an impressive 167-49 record and helped Wall reach the 3A-Division I state title game in 2013. Guy spent a total of 28 years coaching at Wall, including the past 24 years with other coaching stops at Valley View and Christoval along the way.

