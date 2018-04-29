NBA: Wall calls on Wizards to add 'athletic bigs', remove unhappy players

The Washington Wizards fell out of the NBA playoffs in the first round against the Toronto Raptors, and John Wall wants significant changes.

All-Star point guard Wall missed 41 games this season following knee surgery and claimed players who do not seem happy in Washington need to be weeded out by the management.

He also thinks the Wizards should add greater height and depth to their roster to give themselves a better chance to contend for a title.

"When things are going well, everybody is happy, everybody wants to be here," said Wall. "But when things get rough, that is when you really figure out who is your brother, who is really in the war with you, who is really in the fight with you.

"I think anybody can see from the outside - or the inside looking in - who really wanted to be here when things weren't going great for us, but when it is all happy go jolly, and we are winning, it is all fun and games.

"[We've] just got to add some pieces – a lot, to be honest. There's a lot that we can use. I think it's pretty obvious. I don't need to point it out. I think the way the league is going, you need athletic bigs, you need scoring off the bench, you need all of those types of things.

"We haven't really got an athletic big. I mean, Ian [Mahinmi] is older. [Marcin Gortat] is older. They're not athletic guys, but they do the little things that permit their game to help as much as possible.

"I think it's just figuring out what pieces can add to our team, what guys can stay and what guys can go, that really want to be here, that really want to win and really want to take that next step."