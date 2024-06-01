WALKING TO DESTINY: Pulaski downs East Jessamine in eight

May 31—HARRODSBURG — For over a decade now, the path to the 12th Region softball title has went through either East Jessamine or Boyle County. With Mercer County already through to the final, the upstart Lady Maroons were looking to change that narrative by taking down the Lady Jaguars, but it wasn't going to be easy.

Indeed, both pitchers, Brooklyn Thomas for the Maroons and Remie Smith for the Jags, were not going to just hand this win over. Both were dominant throughout the night on the mound, surrendering a combined five hits in a game controlled by the defenses of both teams. Fitting then, that a walk ended up giving Pulaski the lone run they needed to win this ball game, as the Maroons advanced to their first regional final since 2011 with a 1-0 win over East Jessamine in eight innings, the very team that beat them in that regional final 13 years ago. Head coach Brad Gover was extremely proud of the way his team performed following the game.

"I felt really strong if we would score just one run, we would win this game because of how dominant Brooklyn has been on the mound. We started playing more small ball and it created some havoc and allowed us to score that run," he explained.

Bella Ellis was able to become the first player on base safely, as she legged out first after an error in the infield. Claire Hamilton reached safely on a walk to give Pulaski two base runners, but both would soon be left stranded.

Thomas opened the bottom of the first with two straight strikeouts, before Smith was able to get ahold of the ball and send it to center for a single. A pinch runner came in to steal second, but she was left there after the final out.

Pulaski once again had some base runners early in the second following a walk on Maggie Gregory and Avery Davis being hit by a pitch. A line out unfortunately left both stranded once again. Thomas turned on the heat in the bottom of the frame, striking out three straight batters.

In the top of the third, Hamilton was able to reach once again on a walk, but that was the lone base runner the Maroons were able to get on. It looked as if the Jags were going to have an infield single in their half of the inning, but Thomas dove behind the mound to pick up a catch that would be more than welcome in a SportsCenter highlight. Three up and three down and neither team could find rhythm behind the plate so far.

It was the same for the Maroons in the top of the fourth, with Thomas sitting down the final two batters in the bottom of the fourth via strikeout to retire the side.

Thomas finally got her first hit of the game with a double to the warning track in right-center that narrowly avoided clearing the wall. Ryann Sowder was hit in the elbow by a pitch and all of a sudden Pulaski had two base runners again. They weren't able to convert, however, as Smith struck out the next batter to retire the side. Thomas struck out two more in the bottom of the fifth as it was becoming more and more clear, the first team to score a run here would take the win.

Shelbie Sellers got into the hit column in the top of the sixth with a double past the third base line to deep left field. The Lady Jaguars were then able to turn a double play at third and first before another Smith strikeout brought the half-inning to a close with still no score. Thomas wasn't going to let her team go down without a fight, striking out all three batters she faced in the bottom of the sixth.

Following two straight outs in the top of the seventh, Thomas was able to hit the ball to center off the outfielder's glove, getting a single for her effort. An Ellis drive to deep left field was caught right at the fence by an outfielder, giving East Jess a chance to win in the bottom of the inning.

An error allowed a runner to get on base with two outs for the Jags, with a walk putting the now game-winning run in scoring position. A wild pitch later and now that winning run was at third. However, the players took a deep breath and a fly ball was caught by Sowder in foul territory, getting Pulaski out of the jam and sending the game to extra innings.

Sowder was hit by another pitch to lead off the top of the eighth, before a perfectly placed bunt by Hamilton put the go-ahead run into scoring position with no outs. An error on a bunt by Sellers allowed all runners to advance safely, loading the bases up. Pulaski had a prime opportunity to score with Rilee Ross coming up to bat and she showed great poise at the plate, with the eighth grader able to draw the walk to finally score the first run of the ball game. Three straight outs prevented any insurance runs from coming home for the Maroons, but they had the lead and needed just three more outs to get the win.

A dive for the ball following a light hit in the bottom of the eighth resulted in the runner being out going to first. Thomas rung up the next batter for the second out. With the Maroon faithful in attendance ready to explode, a deep fly ball caused bated breath, with the ball being caught for the final out. The celebration was on as Pulaski advanced to the regional final with a 1-0 victory over the defending 12th Region champions.

Ross had the lone RBI in the game, with Thomas, Sellers and Hamilton also adding hits. Thomas once again had a shutout on the mound in what was another show-stopping performance for the sophomore, allowing just one hit over the eight innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts.

One of the youngest teams in the region will now take on Mercer County for the regional title, with coach Gover seemingly being confident of his team's chances.

"I look back at our game at the beginning of the season, and if we've done one thing right this season, it was not pitching Brooklyn that game. I'm hoping that will work to our advantage. Mercer is an excellent team, and I think it's going to be another dog fight," he exclaimed.

Pulaski, now 30-6, will take on the hosting Titans on Friday night for the regional crown.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.