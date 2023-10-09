The Walking Dead's Daryl Dixon spinoff sets impressive ratings record

AMC

The Walking Dead spinoff focused on the fan favourite character portrayed by Norman Reedus titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has set an impressive ratings record.

According to figures from American streaming service AMC+, the show has achieved the "biggest premiere in the history of [the service], with three weeks of streaming data available" (via Variety).

The spinoff, which has already been renewed for a second season, is also on track to become the most viewed single season of any show in the streamer's history. It beat separate Walking Dead spinoff Dead City – though the latter has also been renewed for a second season.

On the show's success, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks said: "What a thrill to have this most recent installment in The Walking Dead Universe arrive to set records on AMC+ and deliver steady viewership growth over its first four weeks on AMC.

"Thanks to Norman Reedus for bringing his 'bad decisions' to France, to David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Clémence Poésy and the rest of the outstanding cast and to the most passionate and committed fans in entertainment.

"There is so much more and so many great surprises to come for this show and across this expanding universe."



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon sees the zombie-outbreak-survivor wash ashore in France, where the virus that set the original series in motion was created.

The show's official synopsis reads that he "struggles to piece together how he got there and why".

It continues: "The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan."

Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laïka Blanc-Francard and Anne Charrier co-star, with Daniel Percival and Tim Southam directing.

Original Walking Dead cast member Melissa McBride was reportedly set to reprise her role in the series as Carol Peletier, before she was written off – though a recent cameo has delighted fans clamouring for a reunion between the Norman and Carol.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon airs on AMC in the US. A UK broadcaster has yet to be announced.

