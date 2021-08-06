Walkersville High alum Brady Policelli making super strides at Double-A Erie

Aug. 6—Most mornings, Brady Policelli gets an email from the Erie SeaWolves' video coordinator that includes his at-bats from the night before, so he can break down — from multiple angles, with supplemental information — the fine particles of his strokes.

"For most guys in professional baseball, your swing is never quite exactly where you want it to be," the Walkersville High alum said. "There's always that slight little room for improvement."

Some days he analyzes it over breakfast. Some days he waits until he gets to the ballpark, so he can view it with hitting coach Adam Melhuse. Some days he barely looks at it. Others, he doesn't even want to — like, he said, "after a tough night."

He hasn't had many of those lately.

Policelli's constant quest for success at the plate, his drive to "reset" his season after a June demotion to Double-A Erie, has him in a groove — to the point that Monday the Detroit Tigers farmhand and rare super-utility maestro was named the Northeast League Player of the Week.

Batting mostly in the No. 9 spot of Erie's lineup, Policelli hit .409 (9-for-22), piling up three home runs (he had just one entering last week), three doubles, six RBIs and five runs in six games. He compiled those nice numbers while handling duties, at some point or another, at five different positions around the diamond — shortstop, catcher and all three outfield spots.

Policelli doesn't know if the award comes with anything tangible, such as a plaque, because it's been a couple of years since he was so honored. But what he does know is it was a direct result of the effort he's put in over the past couple of months to find consistency with his swing and stack quality at-bats. He calls it "riding that wave."

With the basic mechanics of his swing in tune, he said he was able to get more aggressive and attempt to elevate the ball, hence the extra-base power he exhibited so frequently.

"It's a feeling that you want to hold on to," said Policelli, a 13th-round pick out of Towson University in 2016. "It was nice to be able to take advantage of that."

Especially because of the way his fifth minor league season started.

After spring training and time spent in May at the Tigers' alternate site, Policelli began the 2021 season with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. But he scuffled in somewhat limited action, then was rattled by a blow to the head on a backswing while catching. He missed 10 days in the concussion protocol.

And while he was thankful for nothing more than a headache, he was sent to Erie shortly after recovering.

"No one wants to be sent down," said Policelli, who was batting just .059 in 51 at-bats with Toledo. "But I wasn't playing too much to begin with. I'm a guy that wants to be on the field, so when I got sent down I tried not to look at it as a demotion, but a reset."

Policelli hadn't worked much with Melhuse prior to joining the SeaWolves, but the hitting coach helped him regain the type of good feeling at the plate that led him, in 2019, to being named a Florida State League mid-season and post-season all-star with the High-A Lakeland Flying Tigers.

In 29 games since joining the SeaWolves in early June, he's batting .305 with nine doubles and 16 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

In the field with Erie, he's logged time at every position except first base — where he played one game with Toledo earlier this year. Even among general utility players, Policelli is unique because he can play catcher. He was actually drafted as one (even though he played mostly shortstop at Towson), and it's what he's listed at with the SeaWolves.

But last week, for instance, he only caught one game. His flashiest moment of late came as a center fielder. On July 25, he sprinted to his left and laid-out near the warning track to snag a looper that was slicing away from him.

Policelli has credited Lance Parrish — a former Tigers star and Policelli's manager at Class A West Michigan in 2018 — for his super-sub status. That season, Parrish noticed Policelli, then just a backup catcher, taking infield on his own before games. And, considering Policelli was hitting well when he saw action, Parrish wanted to get him in the lineup.

"My job is to look for guys that can do certain things," Parrish said in a 2020 article in the Detroit Free Press. "And credit doesn't go to me, trust me, it goes to him."

Policelli initially began playing second base. But when a new Tigers draft pick soon joined the team at that position, Parrish asked Policelli if he'd ever manned the outfield.

He said yes.

And the versatile former three-sport standout — he played football, hockey and baseball in high school — hasn't turned down an assignment since, adding one mitt after another to his bag.

He said that most days he doesn't find out where he'll be playing in the field until he gets to the ballpark. However, Erie manager Arnie Beyeler does a good job of tipping him off the day before he'll be catching, just because that's a more rigorous, involved position. Or, for instance, if Policelli hasn't played shortstop in awhile, Beyeler will give him an earlier heads-up so he can take more infield practice.

"You just show up, and whatever position you're playing that day, be ready for it," he said. "I've gotten pretty accustomed to that. I like it."

Before Parrish instigated Policelli's transition, he never envisioned himself in such a role.

"Not really. But I'm glad I took it on," he said. "When I was first drafted as just a catcher, this wasn't even a thought in the back of my mind. I didn't even know it was a thing, being a super utility. It kind of just happened on its own, taking on that role at first, it was a little overwhelming. But now it's to the point where it's just fun."

But his checklist still isn't complete. He wants to pitch at least once, too — "If it's for one out or three outs" — even though the chance would likely arise only in the event of a lopsided contest where the manager wants to save his pitchers' arms.

"I'd like to do it just to say I've done it, to say I've played all nine positions in professional baseball," said Policelli, who, if he sticks with the SeaWolves, will appear in his home state for the first time as a pro when Erie visits the Bowie Baysox from Aug. 24-29.

What he'd really like to do this season, though, is play his way back to Toledo.

Last year, when minor league baseball was canceled due to the pandemic, Policelli was assigned to Detroit's alternate training site as a part of the Tigers' 60-man player pool. He hoped to follow up that valuable experience by spending most of this season in Triple-A, to further enhance his chances of a big-league call-up.

Instead, he's with the SeaWolves, trying to keep building on last week's success.

"I don't want to get content with feeling good at one place," he said. "I want to keep climbing the ladder, get another chance and keep pushing forward. I know I can play [at Triple A]. I have the confidence in myself to do it. ...

"It's just a matter of continuing to put the pieces of my game together and hopefully get another shot."