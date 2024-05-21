'Walker's leadership qualities are there for everybody to see'

Leicester defender Conor Coady on Manchester City captain Kyle Walker's impact on the Premier League champions:

"He's incredible. I think he's a leader because of how he leads on the pitch and how he plays the game. As a person, he has such respect from everyone.

"He's leading by example for younger players. This year with how he plays, you can't leave him out for a full-back inside so Pep Guardiola has started changing to a centre-back stepping into midfield with John Stones or [Manuel] Akanji because you have to have Walker in that team.

"His leadership qualities are there for everybody to see."

Listen to more reaction to Man City's title win on BBC Sounds