Walker Zimmerman, Koln starlet Downs included in U.S. men's Olympic training camp roster

Olympic men's soccer coach Marko Mitrovic has called 25 men into his final United States training camp before the Olympics in Paris.

The camp includes an overage player in Walker Zimmerman and 19 players with full USMNT caps. The Yanks will face Japan in Kansas City on July 11 in the final match before the final Olympic roster is announced by U.S. Soccer.

[ MORE: Southampton beat Leeds, earn Premier League promotion ]

There are interesting uncapped names amongst the familiar, however, as Norwich City back Jonathan Tomkinson, Hajduk Split teenager Rokas Pukstas, Koln striker Damion Downs, and Eintracht Braunschweig midfielder Johan Gomez.

Zimmerman, 31, has 42 caps for the USMNT and his involvement almost certainly means inclusion in the final roster given his status as a leader for in-season Nashville SC.

Each Olympic team can have three players above the age of 23.

U.S. men’s Olympic team training camp roster

Goalkeepers: Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea)

Defenders: Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (KVC Westerlo), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders: Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)

Forwards: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara/, Damion Downs (Köln), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City SC.), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo)