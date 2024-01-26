Walker White ranks top-five in 247Sports’ final 2024 quarterback rankings

Auburn football’s 2024 signing class is special.

The Tigers have landed quality talent at wide receiver, such as five-star Cam Coleman and Perry Thompson. The guy who will be throwing passes to those stud wide receivers is not so bad himself.

247Sports recently released its final rankings for the 2024 class, and quarterback signee Walker White is among the nation’s best at the position. White is considered to be the fifth-best quarterback in the class, which makes him the highest-ranked quarterback signee for Auburn since Bo Nix, who was the No. 2 quarterback in the 2019 class.

White is considered to be a four-star quarterback by 247Sports’ standards. He is the No. 41 overall player for the 2024 class and is the top player from the state of Arkansas. As a senior at Little Rock Christian Academy, White passed for 2,660 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 834 yards and eight scores.

White is one of three SEC signees to earn a top-10 ranking from 247Sports, joining Florida signee DJ Lagway and Georgia pledge Ryan Puglisi.

