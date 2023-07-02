Walker White listed as a top-10 QB in 247Sports 2024 recruiting rankings
The Auburn Tigers are on the right track to becoming a national power in a few seasons.
Hugh Freeze will need a buffer at quarterback for a season or two, but four-star Walker White will be sure to take the offense to places it has not experienced in several seasons when his time comes.
White has passed for 4,103 yards and 49 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and has rushed for an additional 1,381 yards. He has the skill set that will flourish in Freeze’s system and is seen as one of the top quarterbacks for the 2024 cycle.
Auburn’s rebuild is off to a great start with White leading the way as Auburn’s top 2024 commitment to this point. Where does he rank among the best quarterbacks in the nation?
Here are the top-10 quarterbacks according to 247Sports rankings as the calendar turns to July.
Marcus Davila
Hometown
Height
247Sports rating
Committed to
Midland, Texas
6-3
230
4-star
Purdue
Walker White
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Little Rock, Arkansas
6-3
215
4-star
Auburn
Elijah Brown
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Santa Ana, California
6-1
200
4-star
Stanford
Jadyn Davis
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Charlotte, North Carolina
6-0
202
4-star
Michigan
For more Michigan recruiting news, check out Wolverines Wire.
D.J. Lagway
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Willis, Texas
6-2
225
4-star
Florida
For more recruiting news from Florida, visit Gators Wire.
Air Noland
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Fairburn, Georgia
6-3
195
4-star
Ohio State
For more news on Ohio State recruiting, visit Buckeyes Wire.
C.J. Carr
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Saline, Michigan
6-2
195
4-star
Notre Dame
For more Notre Dame recruiting news, visit Fighting Irish Wire.
Luke Kromenhoek
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Savannah, Georgia
6-4
185
4-star
Florida State
Julian Sayin
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Carlsbad, California
6-1
195
5-star
Alabama
For more on Alabama recruiting, visit Roll Tide Wire.
Dylan Raiola
Hometown
Height
Weight
247Sports rating
Committed to
Buford, Georgia
6-3
220
5-star
Georgia
For more Georgia recruiting news, visit UGA Wire.