Walker White listed as a top-10 QB in 247Sports 2024 recruiting rankings

The Auburn Tigers are on the right track to becoming a national power in a few seasons.

Hugh Freeze will need a buffer at quarterback for a season or two, but four-star Walker White will be sure to take the offense to places it has not experienced in several seasons when his time comes.

White has passed for 4,103 yards and 49 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and has rushed for an additional 1,381 yards. He has the skill set that will flourish in Freeze’s system and is seen as one of the top quarterbacks for the 2024 cycle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Auburn’s rebuild is off to a great start with White leading the way as Auburn’s top 2024 commitment to this point. Where does he rank among the best quarterbacks in the nation?

Here are the top-10 quarterbacks according to 247Sports rankings as the calendar turns to July.

Marcus Davila

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Midland, Texas 6-3 230 4-star Purdue

Walker White

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Little Rock, Arkansas 6-3 215 4-star Auburn

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Santa Ana, California 6-1 200 4-star Stanford

Advertisement

Jadyn Davis

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Charlotte, North Carolina 6-0 202 4-star Michigan

For more Michigan recruiting news, check out Wolverines Wire.

D.J. Lagway

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Willis, Texas 6-2 225 4-star Florida

For more recruiting news from Florida, visit Gators Wire.

Air Noland

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Fairburn, Georgia 6-3 195 4-star Ohio State

For more news on Ohio State recruiting, visit Buckeyes Wire.

C.J. Carr

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Saline, Michigan 6-2 195 4-star Notre Dame

For more Notre Dame recruiting news, visit Fighting Irish Wire.

Advertisement

Luke Kromenhoek

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Savannah, Georgia 6-4 185 4-star Florida State

Julian Sayin

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Carlsbad, California 6-1 195 5-star Alabama

For more on Alabama recruiting, visit Roll Tide Wire.

Dylan Raiola

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Hometown Height Weight 247Sports rating Committed to Buford, Georgia 6-3 220 5-star Georgia

For more Georgia recruiting news, visit UGA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire