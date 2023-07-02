Walker White listed as a top-10 QB in 247Sports 2024 recruiting rankings

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The Auburn Tigers are on the right track to becoming a national power in a few seasons.

Hugh Freeze will need a buffer at quarterback for a season or two, but four-star Walker White will be sure to take the offense to places it has not experienced in several seasons when his time comes.

White has passed for 4,103 yards and 49 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and has rushed for an additional 1,381 yards. He has the skill set that will flourish in Freeze’s system and is seen as one of the top quarterbacks for the 2024 cycle.

Auburn’s rebuild is off to a great start with White leading the way as Auburn’s top 2024 commitment to this point. Where does he rank among the best quarterbacks in the nation?

Here are the top-10 quarterbacks according to 247Sports rankings as the calendar turns to July.

Marcus Davila

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Midland, Texas

6-3

230

4-star

Purdue

 

Walker White

Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Little Rock, Arkansas

6-3

215

4-star

Auburn

 

Elijah Brown

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Santa Ana, California

6-1

200

4-star

Stanford

 

Jadyn Davis

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Charlotte, North Carolina

6-0

202

4-star

Michigan

D.J. Lagway

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Willis, Texas

6-2

225

4-star

Florida

Air Noland

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Fairburn, Georgia

6-3

195

4-star

Ohio State

C.J. Carr

Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Saline, Michigan

6-2

195

4-star

Notre Dame

Luke Kromenhoek

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Savannah, Georgia

6-4

185

4-star

Florida State

Julian Sayin

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Carlsbad, California

6-1

195

5-star

Alabama

Dylan Raiola

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown

Height

Weight

247Sports rating

Committed to

Buford, Georgia

6-3

220

5-star

Georgia

