Walker, Wagner lead Elkhart past Warsaw

Ava Walker had four hits and winning pitcher Anna Knight tossed a five-hitter, as Elkhart beat Warsaw, 16-0, in non-conference softball action on Tuesday.

Gabby Wagner added three hits, including a homer, and drove in four to help lead the Lions.

The two teams will meet again on Monday in the opening game of the Class 4A Northridge Sectional.

Junior Ava Zachary had three hits and stole four bases, as Penn topped New Prairie 5-4 in nine innings in a battle of defending state champions.

Olivia Signorino tossed five innings of relief and allowed just two hits to earn the victory.

In baseball action, Braxton Cline singled in a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Goshen a 2-1 win over Wawasee in Northern Lakes Conference action.

Winning pitcher Kyan Miller went the distance and struck out 10 for Goshen.

In girls soccer, Vivian Tomas had three goals and two assists and Jada Gaideski added a goal and a pair of assists, as Edwardsburg topped Eau Claire, 10-0.

The Northridge golf team took a big step on defending its NLC title by topping Warsaw and Wawasee at Meadow Valley.

The Raiders' Conner Hochstetler shot a 35 to earn medalist honors.

------------

SOFTBALL

ELKHART 16, WARSAW 0

Elkhart;(10)23;10;—;16;17;1

Warsaw;000;00;—;0;5;5

Anna Knight (W); Justice (L), Ousley (1).

Elkhart: Hits: Ava Walker 4, Knight 3, Gabby Wagner 3, Fionna Topolski 2, Lili Escobedo 2. 2B: Knight, Wagner, Bailey Harris-Rogers. HR: Wagner. RBI: Wagner 4, Topolski 3, Harris-Rogers 2. Runs: Walker 3.

PLYMOUTH 6, NORTHWOOD 2

NorthWood;020;000;0;—;2;7;4

Plymouth;121;002;x;—;6;19;1;

Ana Beachy (L); Kayla Johnson (W).

NorthWood: Hits: Beachy 2.

PENN 5, NEW PRAIRIE 4

New Prairie;000;400;000;—;4;4;2

Penn;010;030;001;—;5;7;2

Geyer (L); Aubrey Zachary, Olivia Signorino (5, W).

Penn: Hits: Izzy Hanna 3, Ava Zachary 3. 2B: Hanna. SB: Zachary 4, Hanna 2.

BASEBALL

GOSHEN 2, WAWASEE 1

Wawasee;000;000;10;—;1;2;2

Goshen;000;100;01;—;2;8;1

Mezie, Mkller (7, L); Kyan Miller (W).

Goshen: Hits: Bryson Wilson 2, Braxton Cline 2, Kaden Witty 2. 2B: Witty, Rapp.

WARSAW 7, CONCORD 3

Concord;020;001;0—;3;3;1

Warsaw;301;012;x;7;8;1

Braeden Messenger (L), Josh Creek (6); Martin (W), Nisen (6).

Hits: Noah Norwood 2.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 10, EAU CLAIRE 0

Edwardsburg goals: Vivian Tomas 3, Jada Gaideski 2, Choe Baker, Alex Ferguson, Kya Shier, Amaya Shier, Mali Szalai.

Edwardsbug assists: Tomas 2, Gaideski 2, Shier, Ferguson, Sophia Kuntz.

BOYS GOLF

NORTHRIDGE 154, WARSAW 161, WAWASEE 174

At Meadow Valley

NORTHRIDGE: Conner Hochstetler 35, Coby Hochstetler 36, Alex THompson 39, Vadim Kidun 46, Kaden Miller 44.