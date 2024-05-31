Walker SNUBS Alexander-Arnold for England colleague in naming world's best right back

Walker SNUBS Alexander-Arnold for England colleague in naming world's best right back

England have been blessed in recent times with right backs.

As well as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s homegrown superstar, Gareth Southgate has been able to choose from Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James.

Alexander-Arnold, Walker and James all boast Champions League-winning pedigree and Trippier is no slouch either having won the Spanish league title with Atletico Madrid.

There have been various fan-led conversations over who should start for England at major tournaments but owing to various reasons it’s usually been Walker who’s got the nod.

With the Manchester City man turning 34 in recent days, his time is surely running out and the speculation will turn to who can replace him long term and indeed over who is the best right back in the world.

Chelsea fans have always plumped for James in the battle while devoted Reds know their man is best. However, according to Walker, there is no question over which of them comes out on top.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Asked on the ‘You’ll Never Beat Kyle Walker’ podcast for the BBC: “Who is the best right back that isn't named Kyle Walker in the world?”, the 82-cap full back was unequivocal.

“Reece James,” he declared.

“If I could make the complete right back it would be him. Defends, attack, technically, both foot, dead ball situation, quick.”

However, Walker did concede that there were assets in Trent’s game which he would use to create the ideal right back.

“If I was to build one, I'd go: my strength, [Achraf] Hakimi's pace, [Joao] Cancelo's technical ability, Trent's passing, [Dani] Carvajal's mentality, and Reece James' football brain because he played in midfield for a long time.

“But if I was to round all them up I'd say it would be Reece.”

Alexander-Arnold v Reece James

Alexander-Arnold has been named to England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad as a MIDFIELDER given the abundance of talent available to Southgate at right back.

James won’t go to the Euros as he has again suffered a severe injury-disrupted season. The Chelsea captain didn’t start a Premier League game from November until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old only managed 11 appearances overall for his club last term.

