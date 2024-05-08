Walker signs new Glasgow deal

Scotland prop Murphy Walker has signed a new deal with Glasgow Warriors, despite being plagued with injuries in recent times.

The 24-year-old has made just 11 appearances for the club having made his debut in October 2021, and has also made three appearances for his country.

Speaking about his new contract - the length of which is undisclosed - Walker said: “It was an easy decision, really.

“It’s been a strange couple of years, as it’s been so long since I’ve played a professional game for the club because of injury lay-offs and so on, but at the same time I’ve played for Scotland last summer and been involved with the A team.

“The overriding emotion for me when it comes to the last two years has probably been frustration to be honest, just because of the run of injuries and when they’ve come about, so when it came to it, renewing was such a straightforward decision.

"I want to put my best foot forward, and show everyone what I can do and what I’ve been working on.

“I just want to get back to playing rugby and playing well, and giving everything for this club. I can’t wait to be back out there.”