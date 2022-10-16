Walker runs for key TD, Seahawks beat Cardinals 19-9

  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates a touchdown run by running back Kenneth Walker III during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
  • Former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander is honored into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
  • Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
  • Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, runs against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) celebrates a touchdown run by running back Kenneth Walker III during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander is honored into the team's Ring of Honor during halftime of an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) reacts after a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, left, runs against Seattle Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris (93) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)
SEATTLE (AP) Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for an 11-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 on Sunday.

The Seahawks (3-3) jumped into a share of the lead in the NFC West with San Francisco, which lost earlier Sunday at Atlanta.

Walker, a second-round pick out of Michigan State, took over as Seattle's feature back because of Rashaad Penny's season-ending broken leg. He had a season-most 21 carries for 97 yards.

Geno Smith completed 20 of 31 passes for 197 yards for Seattle. He also ran for 48 yards on six carries. Jason Myers kicked four field goals for the Seahawks.

Kyler Murray completed 23 of 37 passes for 222 yards with an interception, while rushing for 100 yards for the Cardinals (2-4), who struggled all day to finish drives.

Matt Ammendola made a 23-yard field goal to cap Arizona's first drive of the game, the first time all season the Cardinals scored in the first quarter. But Arizona didn't score again in the first half, and Chris Banjo's fumble recovery in the end zone led to its lone touchdown.

The Cardinals were also hurting at running back. James Conner (ribs) and Darrel Williams (knee) were ruled out. Jonathan Ward (hamstring) was put on injured reserve this week.

Rookie Cameron Thomas' third-down sack of Smith stalled the Seahawks' opening drive, leading to Myers' 39-yard field goal. Myers added a 27-yarder to give the Seahawks a 6-3 lead before a 34-yard field goal just before halftime.

Although helped by a pair of Arizona penalties, including a flag for roughing the passer, the Seahawks settled for Myers' 32-yarder to extend the lead to 12-3 in the third quarter.

On Arizona's next drive, Tariq Woolen recovered Murray's fumble on the Seattle 19. But the Seahawks couldn't capitalize, and Arizona forced the punter Michael Dickson to fumble in the end zone. Banjo recovered for a touchdown that made it 12-9, but Ammendola missed the extra point.

HISTORY

Arizona had won five of its last seven trips to Seattle, including last year's 23-13 win.

INJURIES

Arizona left guard Justin Pugh had to be helped off the field with a knee injury at the end of the first quarter. He did not return. Outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck left early in the second half with an ankle injury.

Arizona receiver Marquise Brown hurt his left ankle late in the game and had to be helped to the locker room. The Cardinals' leading receiver had five catches for 68 yards.

RING OF HONOR

Seattle inducted Shaun Alexander into its Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony, the 15th member of the organization to be honored. Alexander, a first-round draft pick in 2000 out of Alabama, spent eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle. He was the league MVP in 2005 when he rushed for 1,880 yards and 27 touchdowns, helping lead the Seahawks to their first NFC championship and Super Bowl appearance. Alexander finished his career in Seattle with 9,453 yards rushing and 100 touchdowns.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

The game was played as scheduled after the Seattle Mariners fell to the Houston Astros on Saturday. Had the Mariners won and forced a Game 4 in the American League Division Series, the start of the NFL game was set to be moved back by 90 minutes to avoid crowd issues at the adjacent downtown stadiums.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.

Seahawks: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

