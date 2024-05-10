Walker returns amid 11 Glasgow changes

Murphy Walker, fresh from signing a new contract, makes his first appearance in almost 18 months amid 11 Glasgow Warriors changes for part one of their double-header in South Africa on Saturday.

Prop Walker, who has been plagued by injuries since his last outing in December 2022, joins Jamie Bhatti and Grant Stewart in a new-look front row as head coach Franco Smith revamps the side that defeated Zebre two weeks ago.

Also coming in for the game against Bulls in Pretoria are Sebastian Cancelliere, who is favoured over Kyle Rowe in the back three, with George Horne and Tom Jordan combining at half-back.

Scott Cummings and Gregor Brown are the preferred second-row pairing, with Matt Fagerson, fit-again Rory Darge and Jack Dempsey making up the back row.

Having recovered from injury, Johnny Matthews takes a place on the bench.

Smith's side are four points clear at the top of the URC standings with three games remaining and complete their South Africa trip against Lions next weekend.

Glasgow: McKay, Steyn (C), McDowall, Tuipulotu, Cancelliere, Jordan, Horne; Bhatti, Stewart, Walker, Brown, Cummings, M. Fagerson, Darge, Dempsey

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, Z. Fagerson, Williamson, Ferrie, Venter, Dobie, Weir.