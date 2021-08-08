Walker K's Harper
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Taijuan Walker sets down Bryce Harper on strikes on a fastball in the bottom of the 1st inning
Taijuan Walker sets down Bryce Harper on strikes on a fastball in the bottom of the 1st inning
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Anthony Rizzo is the latest Yankee to be placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, says Aaron Boone.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Check out this snippet from Troy Polamalu's HOF speech.
Prescott has missed the past five full practices after taking himself out of the July 28 session with soreness in his throwing arm.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Trea Turner helped the Dodgers get on the board early, and Chris Taylor's eighth-inning double lifted them to a 5-3 win over the Angels on Saturday night.
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]
Gabe Kapler had to use every reliver in his bullpen to escape Milwaukee with an improbable win Saturday night.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo. This is the story of how they did it.