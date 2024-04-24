Walker knocks in six as Vikings split a pair
Apr. 23—The Hayfield softball team beat Medford 12-0 and lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo 17-7 in Hayfield Tuesday.
Melody Walker knocked in six runs on the day for Hayfield (5-5 overall).
Hayfield 12, Medford 0
Hayfield pitching: Ella Bamlet (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 R, 5 K
Hayfield hitting: Kenna Selk, 2-for-4, RBI, R; Kenna Rutledge, 1-for-4; Nora Bamlet, 1-for-3, double, 2 R; Natalie Beaver, 1-for-3, RBI, R; Alexys Swygman, 0-for-3, 2 R; Jenna Christopherson, 2-for-2, 3 R, BB; Jenna Christopherson, 2-for-2, 3 R, BB; Melody Walker, 3-for-3, triple, 4 RBIs 2 R; Betsy Gillette, 1-for-3, RBI, R
KW 17, Hayfield 7
Hayfield pitching: Elaina Masching (L) 4 IP, 10 H, 2 BB, 3 K; Ella Bamlet, 3 IP, 4 H, 5 BB, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K
Hayfield hitting: Selk, 1-for-5; Rutlege, 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, double; Bamlet, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, R; Beaver, 1-for-3, RBI; Swygman, 2-for-4, R; Walker, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Gillette, 2-for-4, RBI, R; M. Hansen, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs