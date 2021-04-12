Walker Kessler turns down UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis, says he’s transferring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonas Pope IV
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Hubert Davis made a public plea to get Walker Kessler back at UNC.

But even a public sales pitch from the new coach didn’t work. On Monday, Kessler announced he would be playing basketball at Auburn, not North Carolina, next season.

Kessler entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of the season and will get a fresh start under Bruce Pearl in the SEC.

“I am excited to play for a great coach at an awesome school and be close to home and my family,” Kessler wrote on Instagram. “War eagle!”

Kessler was a five-star center and the top player in Georgia coming out of Woodward Academy. Auburn was one of Kessler’s finalists before ultimately settling on UNC. In one season in Chapel Hill, Kessler (7-1, 245) played in 29 games, averaging 4.4 points per game. He scored a career-high 20 points in an upset win over Florida State on Feb. 27. In his first ACC tournament game, Kessler had a double double (16 points, 12 rebounds) in a win over Notre Dame.

With Kessler, Garrison Brooks, Sterling Manley and Walker Miller all in the transfer portal and Armando Bacot testing the NBA waters, UNC is short on post players currently. Freshman Day’Ron Sharpe entered the NBA draft and hired an agent, meaning he has forfeited his college eligibility.

At his introductory press conference, Davis told the media he wanted Kessler in Chapel Hill and that he had a phone call set up with Kessler that evening. But Kessler ultimately chose the Tigers over returning to the Tar Heels.

Recommended Stories

  • UConn lands star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State

    UConn has landed star forward Dorka Juhász, who is transferring from Ohio State.

  • Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta airport with the green jacket

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama casually hung out at Atlanta's airport with the green jacket after his win at Augusta National.

  • Haley says she'll back Trump, stand down if he runs in 2024

    Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, often mentioned as a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender, said Monday that she would not seek her party's nomination if former President Donald Trump opts to run a second time. “Yes,” Haley said, when asked if she would support a second bid by Trump, in whose Cabinet she served for the first half of his administration. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it,” Haley said, asked by The Associated Press if a possible Trump bid could preclude her own effort, were he to announce first.

  • Former N.C. governor expected to launch Senate bid this week

    Pat McCrory, who was ousted from the governorship in 2016, is set to enter the race to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr.

  • The Kentucky vs. Louisville basketball battle has moved to a new front

    The fates of the 2021-22 season for John Calipari and Chris Mack might depend on a new area of engagement.

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • The transfer portal is driving Dick Vitale crazy, baby

    Dickie V goes on rant against transfers, but there’s no stopping the tidal wave.

  • Despite having Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Darnold, Panthers say they're still looking for QBs

    Even after trading for Sam Darnold, the Panthers say they're still looking at QBs.

  • Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement

    For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams. Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.

  • Ollie named coach of new league designed for prep standouts

    Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie has joined a new basketball league designed to provide elite high school players another potential pathway to the NBA. Ollie will serve as coach and director of player development for Overtime Elite, which markets itself to players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of academic education and a six-figure salary. The league offers another possible route to reach the NBA in addition to the NCAA, the developmental G League or overseas play.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Texas Tech’s post-Beard exodus continues with guard McClung

    Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung intends to go through the NBA draft process while the team's leading scorer from last season also has his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

  • Yankees' Aaron Hicks to sit out in wake of Daunte Wright shooting: 'Aaron is hurting in a huge way'

    Aaron Hicks, who spent his first three seasons with the Twins, opted to sit out of the Yankees' game against Toronto on Monday after Daunte Wright's death in Minnesota.

  • Irving, Schroder thrown out of Lakers-Nets game

    NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving and Dennis Schroder were thrown out in the third quarter Saturday night, taking even more star power from a matchup between the Nets and Lakers that was already missing plenty. Despite missing LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers led the Nets most of the way, thanks in large part to Schroder's strong play.

  • Student loan forgiveness: New Education Department data highlights benefits of cancellation

    The previously unpublished ED analysis, obtained by Yahoo Finance, reveals how many student loan borrowers would benefit from various levels of forgiveness, specifically borrowers in default.

  • Look: Trevor Lawrence, Marissa Mowry share wedding photos

    The future first overall pick married his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Saturday, and the bride shared photos of the ceremony.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner says he doesn't think Ronald Reagan could get elected in today's Republican Party

    Boehner criticized current GOP leaders like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, who he called a "reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else."

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • UFC Vegas 23 bonuses: Mackenzie Dern earns bonus, takes aim at the belt

    Julian Marquez, Sam Alvey, Mackenzie Dern, and Mateusz Gamrot topped the UFC Vegas 23 bonuses, each of them taking home an additional $50,000 bonus check for their efforts on Saturday in Las Vegas. Marquez and Alvey took home the Fight of the Night bonuses, while Dern and Gamrot were awarded the Performance of the Night honors. UFC Vegas 23 Fight of the Night: Julian Marquez def. Sam Alvey Julian Marquez continued to prove that he is more than a Miley Cyrus callout with his victory over Sam Alvey, which earned the Fight of the Night award. Marquez showed great hand speed early and cracked Alvey, wobbling him. But Alvey returned fire, hurting Marquez, as well. Marquez dropped Alvey in the second round, kept after him, and eventually finished the bout with a rear-naked choke that put him to sleep. The win was his second in the early goings of 2021. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mackenzie Dern Mackenzie Dern put on perhaps the best performance of her UFC tenure on Saturday. She took the fight to Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff) from the opening bell. Though Dern was outstriking Nunes, she took the fight to the ground, where she methodically worked to secure Nunes's arm before locking it out in an armbar for the finish with just seconds to go in the first round. Dern believes she is now on championship form. Her win over Nunes certainly seemed to indicate as much, as she was rewarded with a UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Mateusz Gamrot redeemed himself for a split-decision loss in his first UFC bout by landing a blistering knockout of Scott Holtzman at UFC Vegas 23. Gamrot cracked Holtzman with a one-two combination, sending him to the canvas. Gamrot followed with a few short punches to his downed opponent to finish the fight and earn his Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380950298999599105?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 bonuses Fight of the Night: Sam Alvey vs. Julian MarquezPerformances of the Night: Mackenzie DernPerformances of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Kamaru Usman: ‘I didn’t break Jorge Masvidal the way I wanted to’