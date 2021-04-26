Walker Kessler transferring from North Carolina to Auburn

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUBURN, Ala. — Former North Carolina big man Walker Kessler is transferring to Auburn.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Monday that Kessler has signed an athletics financial aid agreement to play for the Tigers next season

The 7-foot-1, 245-pound forward/center was a five-star prospect who averaged 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game as a freshman. Kessler also shot 58% from the floor.

He will have four years of eligibility remaining,

“Sometimes things take time and they are better with patience,” Pearl said. “We were recruiting Walker since he was a sophomore and we were one of the first schools to offer him. The first time we ever laid eyes on him was at our team camp. That was the beginning of our relationship.” The Newnan, Ga. native had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks against Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Auburn had already previously signed two other transfers, College of Charleston guard Zep Jasper and Eastern Kentucky point guard Wendell Green Jr.

Walker Kessler transferring from North Carolina to Auburn originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dixon loses top assistant to Creighton. How TCU basketball plans to fill void

    Ryan Miller is heading closer to his childhood home with an opportunity to coach his nephew.

  • Washington gets dynamic linebacker in new PFF mock draft

    The Washington Football Team had one glaring weakness on defense in 2020. Despite having arguably the top defensive line in the NFL, the

  • Michigan State football loses six more players to the NCAA transfer portal

    Tommy Guajardo, Damon Kaylor, DeAri Todd, Chris Mayfield, Jasiyah Robinson and Bryce Eimer entered the transfer portal out of Michigan State football.

  • 7 former Panther greats reveal what Carolina should do with the No. 8 NFL draft pick

    Seven former Carolina Panther players reached a surprising consensus when polled about the team’s first-round draft pick.

  • MRI on Brewers star Christian Yelich shows no major issues

    The Milwaukee Brewers are moving along with their plan for Christian Yelich after an MRI on the slugger's strained lower back showed no major issues.

  • Vikings CB Patrick Peterson to wear No. 7 for Minnesota next season

    Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson made it official: He will wear the No. 7 for the Vikings next season.

  • Patrick Peterson switches to No. 7

    With cornerback Patrick Peterson joining the Vikings last month, there’s no inventory of Minnesota No. 21 jerseys for him to buy. Which means that he can wear No. 7, his college number. And he will. Peterson announced Sunday that he’ll wear No. 7 with the Vikings. He wore that number at LSU. No. 7 previously [more]

  • Buster Posey still has juice left in the tank

    D.J. Short highlights Giants backstop Buster Posey's early-season power stroke and it's sustainability all season.

  • Biden and Harris to go on the road to mark first 100 days

    "The Getting America Back on Track Tour" will include roughly 10 days of travel that will take top members of the Biden administration to roughly a dozen states, officials said.

  • Supreme Court Agrees to Take Up Major Second Amendment Case

    The Supreme Court announced Monday that it will take up a major Second Amendment case next term that centers on a New York law which prohibits the concealed carry of handguns in public. The Supreme Court accepted a bid by two gun owners and a New York subsidiary of the National Rifle Association to challenge the state’s rejection of their applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense. In an order released Monday, the justices said they will consider whether “the State’s denial of petitioners’ applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violated the Second Amendment.” The lawsuit was filed on behalf of complainants Robert Nash and Brandon Koch after New York officials claimed the individuals did not meet the standard of “special need” and “proper cause” to qualify to hold firearms under state law. The state typically reserves concealed carry licenses for security professionals or others who can plausibly claim they face grave threats due to their occupation or public identity. Unlicensed individuals can keep handguns in their homes but are prohibited from traveling with them or carrying them in public. Nash and Koch contend that the state’s limits on concealed carry are an infringement upon their Second Amendment liberty. The plaintiffs argued in their Cert Petition that the law on the books makes it “virtually impossible for the ordinary law-abiding citizen to obtain a license.” According to the Giffords Law Center, a gun control activist organization, New York is one of 31 states that requires citizens to acquire a permit in order to carry a concealed weapon. Over ten years have passed since the high court heard arguments and released a decision concerning the constitutional right to bear arms. The court will hear the case of NY State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. v. Corlett in the fall. The court’s announcement follows the Biden administration’s pledge to address and expand gun control since the nation experienced several mass shootings in recent years. The justices’ ruling on the dispute could be transformative for the scope of the Second Amendment. The ideological makeup of the court has solidified into a six-to-three conservative majority since the appointment and confirmation of originalist Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

  • Orlando Brown Jr.: I want to be here for a long time, I’ll take care of my part

    Orlando Brown Jr. officially became a member of the Chiefs on Monday and the subject of how long the offensive tackle will be in Kansas City came up during a press conference. Brown is heading into the final year of the four-year contract he signed with the Ravens as a 2018 third-round pick and word [more]

  • Golf starts to reopen in Ireland, with many COVID-19 restrictions still in place

    Irish daily-fee players are encouraged to join courses as the sport slowly reopens, but American tourists must wait to visit the links.

  • Don’t expect Steelers to select a center at No. 24

    Steelers GM Kevin Colbert discusses the 2021 NFL center draft class.

  • Chargers QB Justin Herbert eager to keep learning after stellar rookie season

    Chargers coach Brandon Staley finds it "refreshing" and "exciting" to see quarterback Justin Herbert committing to improving after a strong 2020 season.

  • S.Africa to resume J&J vaccinations

    South Africa announced Monday it would shortly resume using Johnson & Johnson anti-Covid vaccines, two weeks after the jab was suspended to vet risks over blood clots.

  • Webb goes 7 scoreless, hits 2-run triple, Giants top Marlins

    Logan Webb pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and had a two-run triple for his first career extra-base hit as the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday. Mauricio Dubón added a pair of hits, including a squeeze-bunt single for San Francisco. Brandon Belt had a sacrifice fly and Jason Vosler collected his first hit in the majors.

  • UFC 261 bonuses: Kamaru Usman and Rose Namajunas bank bonuses

    Officials announced the UFC 261 bonuses immediately following Saturday night's championship tripleheader in front of a packed house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. It was the fight promotion's first event allowed to have a sold-out live audience since the initiation of pandemic restrictions in early 2020. The fight promotion set the venue record for gate numbers generating $3.3 million in receipts. 15,269 spectators attended the event. Fight of the Night: Fight of the Night honors went to the flyweights from the preliminary fight card. Jeff Molina defeated Qileng Aori by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle. Performance of the Night: Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his finish of Jorge Masvidal in the fight card's main event. The two fought to a decision at UFC 251 last July with Masvidal stepping in as a late replacement days before the event. On Saturday, Usman finished "Gamebred" early in the second round by knockout. Performance of the Night: Rose Namajunas earned back the strawweight title in stunning fashion in the fight card's co-main event against former champion Zhang Weili. Namajunas connected with a head kick early in the opening round that collapsed Weili. "Thug" Rose became the first female fighter in UFC history to win back a title after losing it. Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 bonuses Fight of the Night: Jeff Molina and Qileng AoriPerformance of the Night: Kamaru UsmanPerformance of the Night: Rose Namajunas

  • Steph Curry is in a battle to make the playoffs and the fans are the beneficiaries

    Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.

  • Maryland hires ex-Wake coach Danny Manning as assistant

    Maryland hired former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon's staff on Monday, reuniting a couple of old college teammates. Manning, who played with Turgeon at Kansas in the 1980s, spent the past year as an ESPN analyst. ''Danny and I go way back,'' Turgeon said during a video call.

  • Andrew Wiggins with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, 04/25/2021