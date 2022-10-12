Walker Howard believes he is the best quarterback on the roster, per Brian Kelly

Walker Howard was a four-star top-100 quarterback in the class of 2022 from St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. He was one of the most prized recruits of Brian Kelly’s first recruiting class at LSU.

Coming into his freshman year, he knew there was a lot he would have to compete for a starting spot. At that time, LSU had three other quarterbacks ahead of him on the roster: Jayden Daniels, Myles Brennan and Garrett Nussmeier.

Brennan then retired from football, and the job came down to Daniels or Nussmeier. Daniels won the job, but if you ask Howard, he thinks he is the best quarterback on the roster, according to Kelly.

“I’d say every day that he’s with us, there’s more knowledge,” said Kelly. “I’m in the meetings with the quarterbacks, and he’s got great football knowledge. He’s mentally strong, and he believes he’s better than every quarterback we have, which is awesome. I love that. “Now, I don’t mean that in any way other than he just has that kind of makeup, which is what you want. And he respects everybody in the room. But yeah, he continues to develop, and we have a good feeling about him.”

LSU hopes Howard represents the quarterback of the future.

