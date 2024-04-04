Walker hits walk-off bomb as Priceville wins two over West Morgan

Mar. 29—PRICEVILLE — Stepping to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning, Priceville's Wes Walker had one thing on his mind.

"I was just trying to end it," Walker said.

With the game tied 6-6, Walker did just that — blasting a walk-off home run off the scoreboard to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 win over West Morgan.

"That's what you expect from that guy," said Priceville head coach Preston Potter. "They left one over the plate, and he made them pay. That's just what he does."

The win came in the first game of the area series doubleheader between Priceville and West Morgan on Thursday. After the Rebels won game one on Wednesday, Priceville won both games on Thursday, winning the second 7-5, to take the series.

"It was a similar situation that we were in last week (against Haleyville)," Potter said. "We forced a game three, but couldn't finish it off. Tonight we gave them a three-, four-run lead, but managed to make it back."

—

Priceville 7, West Morgan 6: It almost didn't end happily for the Bulldogs in game one.

After building a 5-1 lead through five innings and a 6-3 lead after six, West Morgan put together a rally in the seventh.

Aiden Kirby drove in two runs with a triple and, then Cole Thorn added the tying run with an RBI single.

In the end, Priceville found a way to get the job done.

"We should have never gotten where it was, but we battled through adversity and got it done," Potter said.

Walker finished the game with four hits and three RBIs, including the game winning home run in the final inning.

"When I saw it go over, I just felt a lot of excitement for the win," Walker said.

Tyde Borden, Kaiden Dunn and Deacon Hall all added two hits, with Hall also having an RBI.

Kirby led West Morgan with three hits and two RBIs, and Thorn had two hits and two RBIs.

—

Priceville 7, West Morgan 5: West Morgan jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but a six-run fifth inning allowed the Bulldogs to pick up the win.

Tyde Borden had two hits and an RBI, while Ethan Sherwood finished with a hit and two RBIs.

The biggest moment of the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With two runners on base and a full count, relief pitcher Jake England struck out a batter to end the inning and preserve the 7-5 lead.

"Jake's a bulldog, he doesn't fear any moment," Potter said. "I had complete faith putting him in that situation, and he gave us a big sigh of relief."

Gavin Walden had a hit and three RBIs to lead West Morgan. Levi Borden had two hits and scored two runs.

