Walker Hayes’ performance for Chiefs vs. Bengals crashes CBS halftime show

The Kansas City Chiefs had some special halftime entertainment for the AFC championship game with a performance by Walker Hayes, who performed his hit song “Fancy Like.”

CBS apparently didn’t realize this was coming and failed to make the necessary adjustments for their halftime show. The result was absolute hilarity on national television. You couldn’t hear a word of James Brown, Nate Burleson, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason or Bill Cowher as they tried to break down the first half of the Chiefs-Bengals AFC title game.

They were trying to let the show go on, but all you could hear was Hayes’ lyrics about Applebees. Check it out:

The CBS halftime show 😭💀

pic.twitter.com/D8fdcgSYEI — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2022

Boomer Esiason had a particularly funny response to the incident, turning to his colleague’s and exclaiming, “I have no idea what you just said.” Before saying his two cents on how the Chiefs-Bengals first half played out.

Whatever happened here, it didn’t make for great television. There’s sure to be some talk over this with CBS and Kansas City so it doesn’t happen again in the future.

List