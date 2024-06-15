Walker hails Southgate’s 'remarkable' impact on England

City captain Kyle Walker has hailed the progression England have made under Gareth Southgate ahead of the Three Lions’ first match at Euro 2024.

Under the former Middlesbrough manager’s tutelage, England reached the semi-final of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020 – with Walker a key member of both sides.

Ahead of their meeting with Serbia on Sunday, the blisteringly quick defender has been named his nation’s vice-captain and member of their leadership group.

When asked his thoughts on Southgate’s impact, he told ITV Sport: “Remarkable.

“We held a meeting last night, me Gareth, Harry [Kane], Jude [Bellingham] and Deccers [Declan Rice] and compared to when I first joined [up with England], we’re one big family now.

“I think that just shows the good traits he has, not just as a manager, but as a human.

“This is his [Southgate’s] group of players, we’re like his kids – he’s nurtured us, and he’s brought us through.”

Walker has been joined in England’s Euro 2024 squad by Manchester City colleagues John Stones and Phil Foden.

The trio helped Pep Guardiola’s side become the first men’s team in English football history win four straight top-flight titles last term– with the 24-year-old also enjoying a phenomenal personal campaign.

After scoring 27 goals and registering 12 assists in all competitions, the forward was named Etihad Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season.

And Walker has urged Foden to translate his wonderful domestic form onto the international stage in Germany's tournament.

He added: “Phil has to play how Phil plays for City, obviously you play with different players here, but Phil needs to make sure he can grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

“What got you here needs to continue into this England fold. Him, Jude, Bukayo [Saka], Harry, Declan – it’s an array of talent that should be able to take control of the game.”