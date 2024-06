[Getty Images]

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has been appointed England's vice-captain for Euro 2024.

Walker assumed the role as City captain at the start of the 2023-24 season after playing a key role in the club's Treble win.

The 34-year-old made his England debut under Fabio Capello in November 2011 and has 83 caps.

Of Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship, only captain Harry Kane (91) has made more appearances for the Three Lions.