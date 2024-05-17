Walker doing better, Phillies encouraged by Turner's progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Taijuan Walker on Thursday night couldn't move the toe on his left foot that was struck by a Starling Marte line drive and forced his exit, but he showed up to the ballpark Friday feeling better.

"Now he can put weight on it and move around a little bit. So it's a lot better," manager Rob Thomson said prior to the start of a three-game series between the Phillies and Nationals. "Still not 100 percent sure whether he makes his next start but it's trending that way.

Walker will throw a touch-and-feel session on Monday but his status for next week's start could be determined before then. The Phillies expect to know more this weekend.

Walker's turn would come up next on Wednesday at home against the Rangers. The Phillies are off on Monday, so they'd have the ability to skip his spot completely while keeping everyone else on regular rest, but that's not the preference at this point.

"I'd rather not," Thomson said. "I'd rather be able to give everybody the extra day."

If Walker is unable to make his next start, Spencer Turnbull is the obvious solution to shift back into the rotation. Turnbull threw 54 pitches over three innings in relief of Ranger Suarez on Wednesday and won't be used unless there's a major emergency Friday night. The Phillies could also play it safe and stay away from Turnbull on Saturday just in case they think they'll need him for the Wednesday start.

Turner making progress

Trea Turner has been on the injured list since straining his hamstring on May 3 against the Giants. He initially though the injury could keep him out six weeks, but less than two weeks later, he's making good progress.

Turner took grounders, hit in the cage and did agility drills on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday was a recovery day, but he was still on the field at Citizens Bank Park at 3 p.m. to run in the outfield with a trainer and then do one-knee fielding drills with Bobby Dickerson and Larry Bowa.

"Very," Thomson said when asked if he's encouraged by Turner's progress. "He's really doing well.

"The trainers are very happy with where he's at. He's doing his stuff and he's being careful. … We're still in the build-up part of it. It's really just making sure that he doesn't have a re-injury. That's the biggest thing. We've got to build him up properly because those things can rear their ugly head at any moment."

Turner is hitting .343/.392/.460 in 148 plate appearances this season. Edmundo Sosa has done an admirable job filling in over the last two weeks, going 10-for-29 (.345) with two doubles, two triples, six RBI and six walks.

Turner's absence also coincided with the hot streak of Bryson Stott, who has hit .438/.583/.688 with 14 RBI in his last 11 games.

Turner will likely require a rehab assignment before returning to the Phillies' lineup.