Walker Buehler's Tight Pants Are The Talk Of The Night On Twitter

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is used to getting out of tight spots.

Just don’t ask him about his tight pants.

After he’d allowed just one run over five innings to open the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers bullpen imploded late in a 5-1 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Monday. At a post-game press conference, Buehler was told that he and his snug uniform bottoms were trending on Twitter.

“Not the time or the place,” the starter snapped.

 Twitter users thought otherwise:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.