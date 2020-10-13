Walker Buehler's Tight Pants Are The Talk Of The Night On Twitter

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is used to getting out of tight spots.

Just don’t ask him about his tight pants.

After he’d allowed just one run over five innings to open the National League Championship Series, the Dodgers bullpen imploded late in a 5-1 defeat to the Atlanta Braves on Monday. At a post-game press conference, Buehler was told that he and his snug uniform bottoms were trending on Twitter.

“Not the time or the place,” the starter snapped.

Twitter users thought otherwise:

Walker Buehler went with the lululemon pants tonight. 😂#postseason pic.twitter.com/1YvEdfy5qU — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) October 13, 2020

Yes, Walker Buehler's pants are very tight! But, look again, they're also noticeably too short, as well.



Is Walker Buehler wearing someone else's pants? pic.twitter.com/7UPrctNCAI — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler trying to take his pants off after the game. pic.twitter.com/F0tnYMnydx — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler’s pants are tighter than Kim Kardashian’s forehead skin after botox. I love it. pic.twitter.com/lIxL6dPvyP — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 13, 2020

I know slim fit is in but walker Buehler is rocking the lulu lemon Capri yoga XS hipster edition baseball pants — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler blowing cheese with his tight pants havin ass. (@PitchingNinja) pic.twitter.com/oCW7ZVGVwB — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler's pants somehow got even tighter pic.twitter.com/QyjdOMnOaE — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 13, 2020

omg why is walker buehler’s pants so tight 😂 pic.twitter.com/utPUXIwqIQ — Cherry (@wellwilli) October 13, 2020

Walker Buehler’s pants tonight pic.twitter.com/KOL2fAiA19 — Chase Martaus (@ChaseMartaus) October 13, 2020

As a person who has been wearing skinny jeans almost exclusively since 2005, I have to ask: How is Walker Buehler pitching in those pants? — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 13, 2020

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.