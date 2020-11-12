Walker Buehler on the Dodgers’ Win and Baseball Style

Jean E. Palmieri
·7 min read

Walker Buehler wasn’t even born the last time the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in 1988. But he was a crucial part of the team’s championship this year.

The 26-year-old hurler from Lexington, Ky. — who has been anointed by Sports Illustrated as the best young pitcher in baseball — set the tone as the starting pitcher in game three, registering 10 strikeouts in six innings to give his team the edge in the series over the Tampa Bay Rays, which the Dodgers eventually won in six games.

“It was pretty crazy,” he said about becoming World Champions during the pandemic-shortened season. “You always think about how it’s going to feel to win, but this was a long road.” In fact, even three weeks later, Buehler said the reality of what he and his teammates accomplished still seems surreal. “It’s a cool deal and I’m sure it’ll sink in as time goes on.”

Navigating the new rules instituted by Major League Baseball and being sequestered in a bubble for the post-season that was played at a neutral site required players to make a lot of adjustments, but for Buehler it was all worth it to be able to hoist the championship trophy.

“We had to do so many things differently. It was complicated because we were all in a bubble together and didn’t have to travel, which we’re not accustomed to,” he said, “but by the end of it, it worked out pretty well.”

He said that being with his teammates 24/7 did result in “a few dark days,” especially when they were trailing three games to one in the National League playoffs, but they got past it. “Coming back from 3-1 down was a special moment,” he said, as was the ability to battle through a couple of blisters on his right hand that threatened to derail his post-season. “As a team, we finally got over the hump after 32 years.”

But while Buehler is still basking in the glow of the Dodgers’ win, he said it also meant a lot to him to see his teammate Clayton Kershaw finally clinch a championship, a feat made even more special because it was accomplished in Arlington, Tex., about 20 miles from where Kershaw grew up. The southpaw has played his entire 14-year career with the Dodgers.

Once the series was over, Buehler traveled back to his home in Kentucky and even served as an ambassador for the Breeders’ Cup race last weekend. “It sounds like a bigger deal than it really was,” he said with a laugh. But what made it truly special is that he is a minority owner of the winning horse, Authentic. “I own three hairs on the horse that won,” he said — and he took home what he said was a very small portion of the $6 million purse.

Getting to make a personal appearance at the Breeders’ Cup also allowed Buehler to wear something other than his Dodgers uniform for a change. The 6-foot 2-inch, 185-pound athlete said he likes to “dress pretty simply for the most part,” but also splurges on a few nice things. Among his go-to brands are Barbour and Lavenham for jackets, colored denim from Paige and shirts from State & Liberty and Mizzen + Main.

Because baseball players travel so much and live out of a suitcase — a situation exacerbated this year by the pandemic — finding clothes that don’t wrinkle and are comfortable are his primary objectives when shopping. Vuori and Cole Buxton’s essentials definitely fit the bill.

But his “second wardrobe” that he wears at events such as galas, fundraisers and horse races is much dressier. He’s worked with custom tailor Indochino to make him suits and has also used Jhoanna Alba of Alba Legacy in L.A. to dress him for special events, such as the club’s annual Blue Diamond Gala.

Like a lot of other twentysomethings, Buehler also has a propensity for sneakers and he has worked with the Shoe Surgeon on custom designs, including a pair of Air Jordan 1 cleats that he can wear while pitching. The shoes, in Dodger blue and white, sport several custom tweaks including red stitching to replicate a baseball, a T-shirt lining from Cuts and his favorite detail — his signature on the inside of the heel.

“I’m a big sneaker guy,” he said, adding that in addition to Nikes he also likes Common Projects, Louis Vuitton and Koio. But his most special pair are black Ferragamos with gold stirrups on the back, he said. Buehler also said he’s partial to a pair of dark Hunter green Gucci loafers that he wears on dressier occasions.

He’s also a fan of watches — “Or I’d like to be,” he said. In his rookie year, he bought an Audemars Piguet and rotates the band to keep it fresh.

In addition to the timepiece, there’s usually something else on his arm when he goes out — his fiancée, McKenzie Marcinek, who he’s been dating for more than a decade. Buehler said they’ve set a wedding date — 12-11-21 — and while he still has some time, he doesn’t expect to wear a traditional black tuxedo for the big day. “We’re looking at a different color palette, probably dark, but it could be red, green or gray,” he said.

One thing is sure, though — he won’t be wearing a uniform. During the post-season, Buehler took a lot of ribbing from his teammates, friends and fans because his pants were so tight. Social media sites blew up with observations and speculation of why they fit the way they did. Although he was sensitive to the criticism at the time, he’s laughing about it now.

Like many baseball players, he’s superstitious and last season when he wore loose pants, he didn’t pitch that well, so he opted for a smaller size and his game improved. And like a lot of other people, he said he gained around 10 to 15 pounds during the COVID-19 lockdown, so when he slipped back into the uniform pants he wore last year, they were, shall we say, skin tight.

But in light of his stellar performance in the post-season, what will he wear next season? “I’ll definitely go with bigger pants,” he said.

Buehler is considered one of the more-fashionable guys in Major League Baseball since the players have a reputation of not really caring about what they wear — at least not like those in the NBA or even the NFL. For Buehler, he believes it comes down to the length of the season.

“Our sport is every single day,” he said. “In the NFL, you just need 16 outfits. For us, we’d need 162, so that’s a big part of it.”

Also, unlike NBA players, whose arrivals at an arena as a group have become social media moments, baseball players “trickle in five, six or seven hours before game time, and there’s nobody in the tunnel taking photos.”

Instead, he and his fellow baseball players prefer to focus on their performance over the course of a long season rather than looking at every day “like the first day of school. We wake up, see if something is clean and put it on,” he said.

Although Buehler isn’t sure what’s going to happen with the 2021 season, the baseball calendar historically calls for pitchers and catchers to report to spring training practice in early February. And Buehler expects to be ready whenever that call comes.

After taking a couple of weeks off, “I’m back throwing already,” he said. “I want to balance giving my body a break, but not get stiff or out of shape.”

And he’s looking forward to opening day when the Dodgers will most likely receive their World Series rings. Although he has a couple of championship rings from college at Vanderbilt University that he displays in little ring cases at home, that doesn’t seem appropriate for the large and ornate — and likely, diamond-studded — World Series ring. “It’s got to be something way cooler,” he said with a smile.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • These Teams Are Reportedly on James Harden's Trade Wishlist

    Rumors are flying that James Harden is on the way out of Houston. The latest tip claims Harden has put together a list of teams he would like to play for.

  • Someone wagered $99,000 on the Packers to beat the Jaguars, at -1100 odds

    The Packers seem to be a sure thing this weekend. At least one bettor thinks so. According to David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $99,000 wager on the Packers to beat the Jaguars with the William Hill sports book in Nevada. At odds of -1100, the bet will pay a mere $9,000 if the [more]

  • Breaking down the NBA free-agent shooting guard market

    DeMar DeRozan could lead a potentially deep class of two guards.

  • Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player demand action to curb striking distance at Augusta

    After hitting the opening ceremonial drives at Augusta on the first day of the 84th Masters, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player used their legendary status to demand action from the game’s governing bodies to stop the ball going so far. In an impassioned set of pleas that will surely make the R & A and US Golf Association sit up and take notice as the distance issue intensifies, Player expressed his fears that unless something was done, pros would be hitting 500-yard drives. Nicklaus is adamant that the R & A and USGA will soon introduce a reined-back ball, although claims not to know the specifics. The next stage of the R & A’s and USGA’s Distance Insights Project has been delayed until March, due to the pandemic, but they are then expected to speed up the process. Fred Ridley, the Augusta chairman, said on Wednesday: “We are hopeful with the studies that have been ongoing for some time that we’re coming close to a call to action.” Nicklaus concurred. “I believe they probably would have brought it back this year if it wasn’t for Covid, or at least they would have thought about it or got serious about bringing it back,” he said. “Both the USGA and the R & A said they’re serious about it. They have to make some changes with it, otherwise all the old golf courses, all the strategy and everything else that you’ve had on golf courses, is gone. It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever.” Player went further, painting an almost apocalyptic picture. “This is something Jack and I have been advocating for I don’t know how long,” he said. “They’ve got to cut the ball back, and they will. Otherwise they’re going to drive this first green at Augusta. In fact, [Bryson] DeChambeau, if it was not this wet weather, if it was firm, he’d drive it on the green, and take a three-wood and put it on the third green. “We’re seeing things we never thought of, and we’re in our infancy. You’ve got players coming along that will carry the ball past where DeChambeau ends up now. I said 20, 25 years ago that players would be hitting the ball 400 yards, and I was scoffed at. Now I don’t know how far the ball can go, I don’t know what the limit may be, but don’t be surprised if you see them hit it 500 yards because these guys are so big and so strong, it’s frightening.” The big obstacle is the threat of litigation from the equipment-makers. “Bifurcation” was thought to be the favoured option, with the R & A and USGA jointly publishing a survey hinting that the notion of different rules for the amateur and professional games is on the table. “No, they’ll change it for everybody,” Nicklaus said. “They don’t want to bifurcate golf balls. I don’t know what they’re developing, but my guess it’s a ball that the faster the club-head speed, the progression is less as you go down. If you swing at 125 miles an hour, you’ll be limited to this distance. If you swing at 100 miles an hour, you won’t lose as much distance. If you go to 90, you won’t lose hardly any distance.” Nicklaus was also asked about the American election, but declined to talk about it. Nicklaus gave President Trump a ringing endorsement a few weeks ago, advising fellow Americans to vote for him over Joe Biden. However, when asked if Trump should now accept defeat graciously, Nicklaus replied: “I think I’ve said enough about that. I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

  • Masters leaderboard 2020: Highlights from Tiger Woods' strong first round

    Tiger Woods' pursuit of a sixth green jacket is off to a strong start.

  • Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player describe teary, emotional Tiger Woods at Champions Dinner

    Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player said Tiger Woods displayed rare emotion on Tuesday at the Masters Champions Dinner.

  • Masters Day 2: Tiger Woods rides hot start into second round of title defense at Augusta

    Tee times for Friday at Augusta will start a little later after Thursday's rain delay.

  • Naomi Osaka's boyfriend thought he could beat her at tennis; it didn't go well

    It has to go over the net, Cordae.

  • 7-foot-1 Chet Holmgren shines in win over Emoni Bates

    Basketball fans got a treat Thursday evening when the No. 1 junior in the country squared off with the No. 1 senior in the country.

  • DeMar DeRozan connected to Los Angeles Lakers in potential Kuzma, Green deal

    The latest Lakers trade rumor involves Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers have shown interest in the four-time All-Star in a deal that would send Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma to the Spurs. Last season with the Spurs, DeRozan played 68 games, averaging 22 points, five rebounds, and 5.6 assists, the second-highest mark of his career behind his first season in San Antonio in 2018-19. While he hasn’t been named an All-Star in San Antonio, there’s a very real case that he’s gotten better both as a scorer and a passer.

  • Stephen A. Smith: Chris Paul doesn’t want to join the Lakers

    Rajon Rondo was amazing for the Lakers in the postseason but that play may merit a raise in the open market, with many wondering about LeBron’s friend Chris Paul in Oklahoma City. But as Paul is the centerpiece of ongoing trade discussions with the Suns. It’s become known that Paul never wanted to be a part of the Lakers, particularly after the Lakers won the championship this season. The reason he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is they’re already established, already accomplished. , ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

  • Watch: What was Sean McVay’s reaction to DK Metcalf catching Budda Baker?

    Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The media got around to asking the coach what he thought about the incredible play a while back that saw the Seahawks' DK Metcalf run down the Arizona Cardinals' Budda ...

  • Colts grab AFC South tiebreaker by beating Titans 34-17

    What remains the same is they keep beating Tennessee in its own building. Philip Rivers threw for 308 yards and a touchdown, and Nyheim Hines scored twice as the Colts trounced the Titans 34-17 Thursday night to grab the head-to-head edge atop the AFC South. The Colts (6-3) will host the rematch in Indianapolis on Nov. 29 after helping coach Frank Reich improve to 4-1 against Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

  • DeChambeau shoots 70 in 1st round of Masters; 'I got greedy'

    Bryson DeChambeau isn’t afraid to let it rip — with his clubs or his mouth. The reigning U.S. Open champion raised eyebrows at Augusta National when he said he thought of the par-72 course as a par 67 because of his ability to reach the par 5s in two shots and the 350-yard, par-4 third in one.

  • J.J. Watt joins chorus of support for Texans executive reportedly fired for lack of 'cultural fit'

    NFL media rallied behind fired Texans media executive Amy Palcic on Wednesday.

  • Report: Tim Duncan stepping down as Spurs assistant coach

    The Spurs icon spent a single season on Gregg Popovich's coaching staff.

  • A quirk in the Masters rulebook could leave favorite Bryson DeChambeau struggling on the greens

    Bryson DeChambeau is expected to be dominant off the tees this weekend at the Masters, but it's his play on the greens that will make or break him.

  • 10 trade possibilities for disgruntled Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook

    Houston, we have a problem. The Rockets are imploding.

  • Longtime Kentucky assistant coach John Schlarman dies at age 45

    John Schlarman was an all-SEC offensive lineman for the Wildcats before becoming an assistant coach at his alma mater in 2013.

  • Daily Fantasy Football Week 10 expert cheat sheet

    Our five experts reveal which lineups they're going with in their Week 10 daily fantasy contests.