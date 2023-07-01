Walker Bryson, a class of 2026 recruit, is offered by Rutgers football

Rutgers football sent out another offer this week to an underclassman, this time targeting Walker Bryson.

A member of the class of 2026, Bryson is a defensive back at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School (Rabun Gap, GA). In addition to Rutgers, he holds offers from North Carolina, Minnesota and East Carolina. He checks in at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds.

He is also a standout sprinter, running the 100 meters and 200 meters in high school for his track team.

Last season as a running back, he had 31 carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns while adding nine catches for 140 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. As a defensive back, he had 23 total tackles with an interception and four passes defended.

Bryson tweeted about the offer from Rutgers on Friday, tagging head coach Greg Schiano and linebacker Joe Hrasymiak:

He is wildly athletic, as seen in his clip he was playing wide receiver in a spring camp setting:

In the 2024 recruiting class, Rutgers has a commitment from Georgia standout athlete Antonio White.

A 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver from Parkview High School (Lilburn, GA), White committed to Rutgers in late June. The three-star recruit held offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina and Texas A&M among others.

