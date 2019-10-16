Walker assessed 58 penalty strokes over two days at Senior LPGA Championship

Lee Ann Walker was walloped with 58 penalty strokes over two days, including 42 in the first round of the Senior LPGA Championship.

The penalties were added to her scores after Tuesday’s second round, when her opening-round score was adjusted to 127 and her second round to 90. Each violation of Rule 10.2b(4), which prohibits a caddie from lining up a player, was a two-shot penalty. They were assessed after Walker realized during the second round that she was violating the new rule, which was implemented at the start of this year.

Golfweek reported that a fellow competitor’s caddie informed Walker midway through the second round that she was breaking the rule. Walker then sought an official to report her violations.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lee Ann Walker

“We had her recreate the times that that happened,” LPGA rules official Marty Robinson told Golfweek.

Walker missed the cut in the three-round tournament on the Legends Tour. Her scores minus the penalty strokes would have been 85-74.