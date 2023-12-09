Walk-on WR Sebastian Brown transferring from Michigan State football

Detroit (MI) native and former Cass Tech quarterback Sebastian Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He originally came to MSU as a walk-on despite having a plethora of offers from the FCS and smaller FBS programs.

Brown, a high school quarterback, came to MSU and played as a wide receiver. He was a member of the program from the past four seasons and participated in three games.

