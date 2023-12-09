Advertisement

Walk-on WR Sebastian Brown transferring from Michigan State football

Cory Linsner

Detroit (MI) native and former Cass Tech quarterback Sebastian Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal. He originally came to MSU as a walk-on despite having a plethora of offers from the FCS and smaller FBS programs.

Brown, a high school quarterback, came to MSU and played as a wide receiver. He was a member of the program from the past four seasons and participated in three games.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire