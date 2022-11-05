Walk and talk with USC men's basketball star Boogie Ellis
On this episode of Pac-12 tailgate, Pac-12 Networks follows USC men's basketball star Boogie Ellis around campus to see a day in his life.
On this episode of Pac-12 tailgate, Pac-12 Networks follows USC men's basketball star Boogie Ellis around campus to see a day in his life.
On this episode of Pac-12 Tailgate, USC kicker Denis Lynch tries his best to teach Pac-12 Networks Danny Lee how to kick a field goal, Luckily, Lynch had an easier time showing Lee his fashion upgrades afterward.
A California high school board meeting got heated Wednesday over the school's football team displaying a "Thin Blue Line" flag during a game.
NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said he thinks Ben Simmons is "a source of frustration" for Kevin Durant and other Brooklyn Nets players.
His answer on who was the greater player may surprise you, given he knew both.
The Warriors' five-game road trip was a stretch to forget. What stood out most?
“Listen, I appreciate his passion,” Andy Reid said. “He didn’t have to do all that, but I appreciate his passion.”
Steve Kerr sat four All-Stars in New Orleans, depriving fans who had hoped to see them. He did, however, propose a solution.
Russell Westbrook scores 26 points off the bench, but LeBron James struggles and the Lakers drop to 2-6 with a 130-116 loss to the Utah Jazz.
The troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving.
A little change of pace for the fans before kickoff...
Bryson DeChambeau announced the heartbreaking news on Saturday that his father, Jon, died at the age of 63.
Multiple fights erupted in Thursday night's Bruins-Rangers game after Trent Frederic got demolished by Braden Schneider with a huge hit inside the blue line.
On Sunday, amid a troubling spike in antisemitic comments from one specific high-profile public figure, Patriots owner Robert Kraft purchased commercial time during NFL games for a spot that speaks out against hate. In the five days since then, antisemitism has continued to be a topic in pro sports, thanks to one specific high-profile athlete. [more]
Without four starters, the young Warriors held their own but ran out of gas in their loss to the Pelicans on Friday night.
Here are five free agent outfielders the Mets should have high on their wish list during the 2022-23 MLB offseason.
Details for Saturday's NASCAR schedule at Phoenix Raceway, including start times, weather forecast and other key information.
Poor Daniel Gafford, he's going to be in a highlight seen all season long.
Full-scale betting breakdown of Georgia vs. Tennessee
Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double leads the Milwaukee Bucks to history with their eighth straight win to start the season.
He first came to the metro-east when he was drafted out of Purdue by the St. Louis Football Cardinals.