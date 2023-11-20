Walk The Talk: Perhaps this Oklahoma State team does have some fight

Nov. 19—Oklahoma State was belly-up with a little more than four minutes remaining in the first half. The Cowboys, staring down the barrel of a two-score deficit, were seemingly dead in the water.

Houston had just forced OSU into a safety to go up 23-9. Donovan Smith had just trotted back onto John O Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, looking to punch in another one and rub salt on the Pokes' wounds.

Then safety Trey Rucker snagged the first of Smith's two interceptions on Saturday afternoon in a momentum-seizing play that helped Oklahoma State rattle off 27 unanswered points in a 43-30 win over Houston, one that kept the Cowboys' Big 12 Championship hopes alive for at least one more week.

"If you don't have a strong culture, a strong chemistry, a lot of times teams can't fight back and recover from that," OSU coach Mike Gundy said. "And, in all three phases, they did."

It'd be a stretch to say this season has gone as planned in Stillwater. Blowout losses to South Alabama and at UCF weren't in the plans, I'd imagine, though Iowa State makes dropping that one easier to stomach with every week that passes.

But if there's one thing Oklahoma State has done this fall, it's fight.

That's what happened after the Cowboys entered a Week 4 bye with back-to-back losses before winning five straight. That's what happened in Houston, where the Pokes showed they weren't going to be sunk by the UCF rout or a second slow start in as many weeks.

That trait, perhaps the one that's defined Gundy's 19th season at the helm, was called into question three days prior to kickoff in Houston when USC linebacker Mason Cobb, OSU's leading tackler in 2022 who transferred this offseason, was asked about the Trojans' recent struggles.

"I'm so proud of how the guys keep fighting," Cobb told Luca Evans of the Orange County Register. "My last school, wasn't the same fight. Maybe that was the reason why I left. Had that — a lot of guys, feel like they didn't really want to keep fighting. And guys here man, they fight."

To be fair, Cobb's comments don't mean he was a part of the group he deemed quitters. They don't necessarily mean he was talking about anybody still at OSU. But his assessment was spot on for someone part of a team that was ranked as high as ninth in the country before injuries — and apparently poor spirits — helped the Cowboys lose five of their last six.

That doesn't apply this year, though. And it certainly didn't on Saturday.

The first points of the day came from the Cowboys. Well, kind of. Quarterback Alan Bowman dropped back to pass and telegraphed a screen to Ollie Gordon. His pass was picked off by Houston's Isaiah Hamilton, who returned it 57 yards to the end zone.

OSU had just put together a 10-play, 80-yard drive to pull within 5. Houston responded with some trickery, which resulted in Smith catching the backend of a screen and scoring from 28 yards out.

Then the safety happened.

Then Rucker happened.

"That was huge for us at that time," Gundy said. "The points, yes, but more so the momentum."

Talk about a will to fight, that's what Brennan Presley and Ollie Gordon showed, too. For the former, that meant taking hit after hit en route to a career day. For the latter, that meant another eye-catching performance a week after being shut down.

Presley finished Saturday with 15 catches for 189 yards, both career highs. He had the most receiving yards by an OSU receiver since Dillon Stoner had 247 against Baylor on Dec. 12, 2020. The Tulsa native was one catch shy of tying the program's single-game record, set by Alex Loyd (16) in 1949.

Through the early parts of the season, Presley seldom had the ball in his hands. A year ago, he said, he might've hung his head about that. But not this time around. Not on this team.

"This year, we've done a better job of just not dwelling on the mistakes. I think last year's team really cared a lot, even myself. When I would make a mistake, I would carry it over to the next game," Presley said. "If I have a drop now, I'm not thinking about it. I want to make it up."

Gordon was clamped for the first time in nearly two months in the UCF loss. That day, the Heisman contender had 12 carries for 26 yards rushing. Saturday was shaping up to be much of the same, plus a nagging ankle injury.

After hobbling to the locker room at the end of the first half, Gordon scored all three of the Cowboys' second-half touchdowns. He gouged the Cougars for 164 yards and three scores on 25 carries.

He wasn't going to let what happened in Orlando linger. Come hell or high water, he was going to make sure his teammates didn't, either.

"You just can't dwell on last week, honestly. Because who would we be to come out and dwell on last week and let that affect how we could play this week?" Gordon said. "We still got everything in front of us that we want."

That's the reality, regardless of what's transpired up to this point. The Cowboys are in a position where South Alabama, Iowa State and UCF don't matter. With one week left in the regular season, OSU controls its own destiny.

The need-to-knows are quite simple ahead of next Saturday's matchup with BYU (2:30 p.m. CT, ABC).

Win, and you're likely in. The laundry list of brain-scrambling tiebreaker scenarios are for a different day. So, simply put, a loss would require the Cowboys quite a bit of help.

They're on the ropes, as they have been all season. The Pokes are gonna need at least one more heavyweight blow.

