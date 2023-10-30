Walk the Talk: Oklahoma State can start Ollie Gordon's Heisman campaign

Oct. 29—Trotting onto the western side of the field at Boone Pickens Stadium, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II only needed 4 more yards. That's what Cowboys coach Mike Gundy figured.

One more touch was bound to do the trick. To help Gordon amass 200 yards rushing for the second time in as many weeks. To continue a historic tear through the Big 12. To put his name among the best in college football.

The sophomore got what he needed — and then some. A 75-yard run through the middle of Cincinnati's defense, down OSU's sideline and into the end zone put a bow on the Cowboys' 45-13 rout of the Bearcats on Saturday night.

"I got the handoff, and, literally, the Red Sea had parted," Gordon said. "Once I saw the green grass, I was like, 'Yeah, I gotta run.' This was for the big guys up front because they blocked their butts off, so I might as well run."

That night, that run, that moment made one thing abundantly clear: Oklahoma State can start Ollie Gordon's Heisman Trophy campaign.

What he did against Cincinnati, helping the Pokes win their fourth straight, wasn't an outlier. It was the latest edition in a long line of standout performances that began following the Cowboys' stain of a loss to South Alabama in Week 2.

Gordon gashed the Bearcats for 271 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He had another 21 yards receiving on four catches. Since the start of Big 12 play, a five-game in which Gordon has posted five straight 100-yard outings, he's carried the ball 122 times for 978 yards and eight scores.

Break that down and it comes out to 195.6 yards a game and 8 yards a carry. He's already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the season.

"Are you kidding? You've gotta start there with Oklahoma State right now," Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. "You've gotta stop Ollie."

That's easier said than done. Nobody has been able to do it as of late. Not Iowa State. Not Kansas State. Not Kansas. Not West Virginia. And, most recently proven, not Cincinnati.

Getting those 4 yards would've already put him in rare air. Back-to-back weeks with 200-plus would've made him the first OSU running back to do that since Vernand Morency in 2003. But Gordon doing what he did catapult him into history.

With 250-plus in consecutive weeks, he's now the first person to do that since Barry Sanders, who is, coincidentally enough, the program's only Heisman winner.

"He's not arrived, but we have to give him credit for what he's done," Gundy said. "It's not like it's the first game he's done this."

For this argument to have any type of validity, Gordon has to have one of the patented Heisman moments, right?

Lamar Jackson dropped five touchdowns on Louisville. Johnny Manziel played out of his mind against Alabama. Sanders returned a kickoff 100 yards through the teeth of Miami in Stillwater.

Should Gordon make a run at New York, perhaps his Heisman moment didn't come on some triumphant, jaw-dropping run. It happened on his first fumble of the season, only the second of his career and the first recovered by the opposing team.

The second quarter just started. OSU and Cincinnati were knotted in a 7-7 tie. The Cowboys had just entered the red zone. Then Gordon took a handoff, plowed right into the thick of the Bearcats' defense and put the ball on the ground.

When he got to the sideline, Gordon took his helmet off and slammed it to the ground. Gundy wasn't having it, though the decision was ultimately up to one person.

"What I shared with him is, I've been around the greatest running backs to ever play this game. None of them did that. They all learned to keep their composure," Gundy said. "I said, 'It's a choice you make, not me. It's our team and your career. Our team and your career. Your choice.'"

After, Gordon apologized to Gundy. And after, Gordon rushed 18 times for 250 yards and both of his touchdowns.

"It hurt me that I let the ball go for our big guys and all my other teammates. It just really hurt me," Gordon said. "But I can't lose my composure like that."

Cincinnati entered the matchup with the 18th-ranked run defense in the country, giving up a meager 100.7 yards a game. The Bearcats hadn't allowed a 100-yard rusher all season, and their defensive plan early on showed they didn't plan on doing it Saturday.

Gordon nearly tripled that.

"It just rubs me the wrong way when teams think they can just stop us in the run game," Gordon said. "I feel like they're disrespecting us if they think they're gonna keep us under 100 rushing. With our line and our backs, we can work over 100."

In the aftermath of another standout performance, Gordon walked into an auditorium-style room in the depths of Boone Pickens Stadium, sat down on the stage at the front of it and started fielding questions.

It seemed fitting that on a night everyone gave him his flowers — the crowd chanting his name, the O-line doing his touchdown celebration with him, national media taking the notice he's effectively put them on — that he had a bouquet of at least a dozen roses from his mom and aunt.

By the time he left, Gordon let everyone know that he's started to hear the chatter. He knows his name is starting to be mentioned in the Heisman conversation. He isn't going to let any of that slow him down, either.

"It just makes me more hungry," Gordon said. "You just gotta keep working."

If Gordon's Heisman moment hasn't happened thus far, if there isn't a single Heisman moment in his back-to-back-to-back games with more than 280 all-purpose yards, then the stage is certainly set for one next week.

OSU hosts rival Oklahoma on Saturday (2:30 p.m., ABC) in Stillwater for one final Bedlam matchup for the foreseeable future. A win over the Sooners would put the Cowboys on a path to the Big 12 Championship in early December.

Heading into that game, though, one thing has been made abundantly clear, one thing he'll have a chance to prove in conceivably the biggest meeting between the Cowboys and Sooners: Oklahoma State can start Ollie Gordon's Heisman Trophy campaign.

