Walk the Talk: Oklahoma State hits historic speed bump on traditionally easy road to Big 12 play with South Alabama loss

Sep. 17—Oklahoma State football had one of its better weeks of practice ahead of a Week 3 matchup with South Alabama, one that capped nonconference play for the Pokes, in front of a sold-out crowd at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Cowboys, 19th-year coach Mike Gundy said, prepared better leading up to Saturday evening than before their win at Arizona State a week prior.

The result:

South Alabama 33, Oklahoma State 7

"Let me make this real clear: They outcoached us, and they outexecuted us. But we didn't get any breaks," Gundy said in the aftermath of OSU's first loss this season. "Combination of that made a perfect storm."

Perhaps the Cowboys' first regular-season nonconference loss in nearly a decade was due to another outing with a one-dimensional offense anchored by a three-way battle at quarterback that's continued longer than anyone expected.

Only their third nonconference loss in the past 11 seasons could've been because of a poor defensive game plan — or, more accurately, a flat-out better offensive plan from South Alabama.

Really, OSU's largest nonconference loss since 1991 could be chalked up to the Pokes overlooking one of the most formidable Group of Five teams in the country, though star linebacker Collin Oliver said it's more so because of South Alabama's game plan.

But that's what the Cowboys showed through the entirety of four quarters.

"I mentioned during the week this is a good football team. Our team was made aware of that. I told them multiple times during the week this is a really, really good football team," Gundy said. "There's no surprise in what happened. They were made aware this was a good football team."

Losses like these this early in the season aren't too common in Stillwater. The Cowboys now have a nonconference record of 28-3 since 2013, which included 17 straight before South Alabama came to town.

The Jaguars (2-1) aren't like most of those opponents, showing that by joining Florida State (2014) and Central Michigan (2016) as the only true challenges — and, now, failed tests — in OSU's recent nonconference slate.

Fifteen of the Pokes' 28 early season nonconference opponents since 2014 have ended that year with a losing record. Albeit some tough matchups, OSU has had a cakewalk to Big 12 Conference play for the better part of the past decade.

South Alabama, a team that finished 10-3 (7-3, 2nd Sun Belt West) a season ago, dominantly proved to be one of the exceptions while picking up only the program's second-ever win against a Power Five opponent.

"It was just, like, 'All right, guys. We good. We got this. We right here,'" said running back Jaden Nixon, who had the Cowboys' lone score on a 2-yard rush with six minutes remaining. "Next thing that you know, it kind of just slipped from our fingers."

Slipped wouldn't do it. Dropped would.

The Cowboys' offense opened the game with three straight completions from quarterback Alan Bowman, all to different targets.

Then wideout Jaden Bray dropped what would've been a walk-in touchdown, Bowman sailed one over the head of De'Zhaun Stribling, and Bowman was forced to throw a third-down screen into the dirt because of immediate pressure.

South Alabama responded with a 14-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a 39-yard field goal, and the Jags forced a three-and-out before marching downfield and finding the end zone when Caullin Lacy took a slant and carved through OSU's defense from 39 yards out.

"If you're them, you're thinking, 'We're in this thing, we can win this thing,'" Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. "On the flip side of that coin, it's like, 'Oh, we're in a dogfight here.' Stuff starts to snowball, and that's what happened."

That should have never been the case. The Jags should have never been able to seize momentum. And if they did, they certainly shouldn't have been able to keep it from start to finish.

So how'd it happen?

Gundy said OSU's defense anticipated South Alabama relying on the arm of quarterback Carter Bradley. Instead, the Jaguars bullied OSU and ran the ball 47 times for 243 yards, more than the Cowboys' first two opponents combined (233).

Glaringly worse than that, though, OSU scored fewer points against South Alabama than Tulane (37) and Southeastern Louisiana (17).

It wasn't clear through Bowman getting showered with boos after throwing an interception that led to a touchdown and an equally loud cheer when he was replaced by Gunnar Gundy, but another week of the Cowboys' inept offense started — and effectively ended — up front.

Regardless of who was in at quarterback, the pocket seemed to collapse before it could form. After rushing for 116 yards in the second half of the win at Arizona State, OSU had 29 attempts for 94 yards (3.2 yards per carry) against South Alabama. But the Cowboys couldn't have run much if they wanted to.

"We got behind. That's what got us, right?" Mike Gundy said. "You just can't keep running the ball. At that point, you do it just enough to try to keep 'em off balance. But if you're not throwing the ball, you don't have a chance."

As for the offensive line?

"Until I look at it and see what happened, it's hard for me to really say," Mike Gundy said. "But there's answers. We've just gotta get to 'em."

Those answers will need found before Big 12 opens at Iowa State on Saturday (3 p.m., FS1). There isn't an option at this point for a team whose goals are still intact.

Falling to the Cyclones, who were upset by Ohio in Week 3, would send the Cowboys into a bye week with absolute stinkers of back-to-back losses. What happened against South Alabama is seemingly behind OSU.

It has to be.

"Can't do anything about the last one except learn from it and move forward. It's really that simple," Mike Gundy said. "I know it seems a little simple, but that's kind of where we're at right now."

