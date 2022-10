The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Cameron Rising threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns and added 73 yards and a score on the ground to lead No. 12 Utah to a 42-16 victory over Oregon State on Saturday. The Utes (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) forced four turnovers to avenge their only Pac-12 loss from last season. It was the first time Utah finished with four interceptions in a game since a 52-45 victory over UCLA in 2016.