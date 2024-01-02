Walk-on safety, son of Clemson legend, enters transfer portal

The transfer portal is claiming another Tiger.

Clemson walk-on safety Jaden Kinard, son of Clemson legend, College Football Hall of Famer, and Ring of Honor member Terry Kinard, has entered the transfer portal. Terry was a two-time All-American who helped lead Clemson to the 1981 national championship. Jaden’s time with the program has come to an end as he looks for a new home in college football.

Kinard joined the program as a walk-on in 2022, playing one season for the Tigers. Kinard appeared in three games in the 2023-24 season, totaling one tackle. We now wait to see where Kinard will be taking his talents.

