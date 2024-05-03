Walk-on quarterback Gavin Kuld leaving Colorado for transfer portal

Following one season with the Colorado Buffaloes, walk-on quarterback Gavin Kuld announced Thursday that he entered his name into the transfer portal.

Kuld’s next program will mark his fifth at the college level. A native of Spencer, North Carolina, he spent time at Monterey Peninsula College, Trinity Valley Community College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before joining the Buffs.

Kuld appeared in two games during his lone season at Colorado. In the Buffs’ blowout loss to Washington State, the 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior completed one pass for 22 yards and threw an interception.

Behind starter Shedeur Sanders, Colorado’s QB room has undergone a few changes this offseason. Transfers Destin Wade and Walter Taylor III joined the Buffs in December, and freshman Kasen Weisman found a new home at Florida Atlantic. Ryan Staub, who impressed in last season’s finale against Utah, is well-positioned to be Colorado’s No. 2 QB.

Walk-on QB Gavin Kuld in the portal after one year with the #cubuffs https://t.co/7YlgZkjIns — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) May 3, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire