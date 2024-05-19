Walk-off winners! Mizzou softball secures NCAA Super Regional bid with win over Omaha

The Columbia NCAA Softball Regional ended just as it began, with another extra-innings matchup between Missouri and Omaha.

But this time, the Tigers were able to rewrite the ending with a 1-0 win in nine innings.

With their first Super Regional since 2021 on the line, the Tigers were gifted a four-pitch leadoff walk to senior outfielder Alex Honnold. A single up the middle from hometown hero and freshman catcher Abby Hay set the scene for freshman infielder Madison Walker, and the Olathe West graduate delivered with a single up the middle to score Honnold and secure the “Supers” bid.

Senior Laurin Krings was an easy standout for the Tigers all weekend, starting her fourth game of the regional Sunday afternoon. Krings struck out a season-high 15 and allowed four hits and a walk in her second start of the day, with first pitch about 30 minutes after the earlier game had concluded. Krings carried her shutout performance through extras for the Tigers en route to the path to Supers.

Over the whole weekend, Krings pitched 25 innings with 24 strikeouts, allowing three runs overall.

Senior Sydney Nuismer took the circle for the Mavs after making a relief appearance earlier in the afternoon. Nuismer allowed four hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings.

With the win, Mizzou now hosts the Super Regional at Mizzou Softball Stadium. The next challenge for Larissa Anderson’s squad will be Duke (49-6). The Blue Devils clinched their Supers bid after an 8-0 run rule victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Super Regionals will run May 23-26.